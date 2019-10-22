FOLLOW LIVE

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | October 22, 2019

Kerry Blackshear leads Andy Katz's top 10 SEC players for the 2019-20 season

Kentucky and Florida look to be the class of the SEC

NCAA.com college basketball insider Andy Katz was in Birmingham, Ala. last week for the 2019 SEC basketball media day. There, Katz spoke to Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Georgia coach Tom Crean, and Florida grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.

RANKINGS: Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings | AP preseason Top 25 poll 

You can listen to all of those interviews and more in this week’s edition of the March Madness 365 podcast here:

In the podcast, Katz also compiled a ranking of the top 10 players in the SEC for the 2019-20 season. Florida and Kentucky top the list with two players each, while Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and LSU all have one.

FAN VOTE: Vote for the men's basketball preseason player of the year

Here’s the full list:

Andy Katz’s top 10 SEC players for 2019-20

10. Skylar Mays — LSU

9. A.J. Lawson — South Carolina

8. Lamonte Turner — Tennessee

7. Tyrese Maxey — Kentucky

6. Andrew Nembhard — Florida

5. Ashton Hagans — Kentucky

4. Anthony Edwards — Georgia

3. Breein Tyree — Ole Miss

2. Reggie Perry — Mississippi State

1. Kerry Blackshear Jr. — Florida

