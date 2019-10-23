FOLLOW LIVE

No. 16 SMU battles Houston

Women's soccer: No. 3 UNC avenges 2018 College Cup final loss, beats No. 5 FSU

College football: Week 9 preview

basketball-men-d2 flag

Central Washington Athletics | October 23, 2019

Central Washington takes down DI Idaho in college basketball exhibition

Northwest Missouri State claims the 2019 DII Men's Basketball Championship

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Central Washington University men's basketball team defeated the University of Idaho in an exhibition, 88-81.

TRACK EVERY DII VS. DI GAME: Schedule, scores for the 2019-20 season

"I was really impressed with our effort tonight," CWU Head Coach Brandon Rinta said afterward. "This was a challenging game to play so early. We had moments where we were definitely out of rhythm but everyone made up for it by continuing to play hard. It always helps to shoot it like that from three.  Jeryn [Lucas] and Davon [Bolton] both knocked down shots from outside. They were handling us on the glass at times, but Xavier [Smith], Jeryn, and Amari [Stafford] all came up with some big rebounds."

PRESEASON RANKINGS: The DII men's basketball top 25, predicted

The Vandals scored the first bucket of the game, but that was the only lead that Idaho held. Idaho led for a total of just 51 seconds, while CWU led for 37:21.

Davon Bolton led the Wildcats in scoring. He finished 7-for-12 from the field, including sinking six 3-point shots. Bolton finished with 20 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a plus-minus of +10.

Central owned the first half of play, outscoring Idaho 41-33 before the halftime buzzer. In the first stanza, the Wildcats shot 51.7 percent (15-29) and knocked down five attempts from beyond the arc. Idaho, meanwhile, shot just 42.4 percent from the floor in the first half. The Vandals went 3-for-14 from beyond the arc and 2-for-6 at the free-throw line.  

It was no different in the second half. The Wildcats once again flourished from beyond the arc, finishing 7-for-13 in the second stanza. In total, Central converted at a clip of 54.5 percent from three-point land. They easily eclipsed Idaho's mark of 6-for-24 (25%). Despite getting into some early foul trouble, the Vandals were in the double bonus with 10 minutes to play, the Wildcats held off the Idaho advance. The Vandals struggled from the line, knocking down 13 of their 22 attempts.

THE 2019-20 SEASON: Opening weekend schedule 

The Crimson and Black shot an even 50 percent on the evening, finishing 31-for-62 from the field. Their largest lead came at a 16-point margin with 6:10 remaining in the second half.

Former Vandal Xavier Smith finished with 16 points. He shot 3-for-6 from the field and had a monster day at the charity stripe, knocking down 10 of his 11 attempts. He also hauled in five rebounds and recorded two assists.

Jeryn Lucas finished third in scoring for the Wildcats with 15 points. He finished 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, added one free throw, and mid-range bucket. He also recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

Central's bench outscored the Vandals' reserves, 27-13. The Wildcats also had fewer turnovers (12) than Idaho (15).

The last time a Great Northwest Athletic Conference team defeated a Division I opponent in a regular-season game, exhibition, or otherwise came on November 23, 2017, when Alaska Anchorage defeated Santa Clara in overtime, 78-73.

DII football Week 2 preview: Schedule, top games, and how to watch

No. 1 Valdosta State and No. 2 Ferris State look to stay perfect in the Week 2 DII football showcase. Here's the complete schedule for the top 25 and a preview of what to watch.
READ MORE

DII football: 37 players nominated for 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy

A total of 37 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.
READ MORE

These were the best numbers in the top 25 from Week 6 of DII football

Despite a week of low scores, these DII football players stuffed the stat sheets in Week 6.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners