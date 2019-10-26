Men's Soccer:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | October 31, 2019

DII men's basketball: Schedule, scores from every DI exhibition game

Northwest Missouri State claims the 2019 DII Men's Basketball Championship

Northwest Missouri State will open the 2019-20 DII men's basketball season on Nov. 1 against Daemen, looking to extend its 38-game winning streak and defend its national championship.

But first a trip to Durham, N.C. was in order.

PRESEASON TOP 25: Here's how we see the first poll of the season panning out

The Bearcats traveled to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 26 and certainly impressed the Duke Blue Devils. Duke finished the season No. 1 in the DI men's basketball AP poll, just as the Bearcats finished in the final DII NABC poll, and the two battled to the final whistle, with Duke eking out a 69-63 victory

2019-20 OPENING WEEKEND: Schedule, times for the top 25

But the Bearcats aren't alone as DII programs across the nation take on some DI in-state rivals and March Madness teams before the regular season commences.

Cedarville — in its first of three matchups against DI schools — Cal State East Bay and Stonehill got the ball rolling on Oct. 19. Barry was the first DII school to take on a school that finished in the top 25 of the final NET rankings of the 2018-19 season, after traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 15 Florida State on Oct. 22. North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Kansas State are some of the other top 25 schools welcoming DII programs to their campus for a little exhibition fun.

DII vs. DI: The complete history of Chaminade in the Maui Invitational

Let's not forget to keep an eye out for those upsets. Augusta made waves last year taking down South Carolina amongst a handful of DII schools that rose victorious. 

Below is the schedule as of Oct. 26, 2019.

2019 RECAP: Bearcats undefeated season one of many highlights in the DII Elite Eight

The 2019 DII vs. DI men's basketball exhibition schedule (all times Eastern)

(BOLD GAMES: Matchups against Division I schools in the AP top 25.)

Friday, Nov. 1 

  • Notre Dame 61, Bellarmine 51
  • Chico State at No. 21 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
  • Clark Atlanta at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. 
  • Colorado Christian at Air Force, 9 p.m. 
  • Florida State 84, Columbus State 54
  • Eckerd at No. 24 Auburn, 10 p.m.
  • Fayetteville State at No. 7 Maryland, 7:30 p.m. 
  • Butler 79, Indianapolis 47
  • No. 2 Kentucky 83, Kentucky State 51
  • Lewis at Illinois, 8 p.m.
  • East Tennessee State 80, Limestone 62
  • McKendree at Creighton, 8 p.m.
  • Morehouse at Alabama Birmingham, 8 p.m.
  • Michigan 82, Saginaw Valley State 51
  • Southern Indiana at No. 23 Purdue, 8 p.m.
  • Texas-Tyler at BYU, 10 p.m.
  • UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
  • Winston-Salem State at No. 9 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 

  • Cal State Dominguez Hills at Cal State Northridge, TBA
  • Cedarville at Dayton, 7 p.m.
  • Concordia-St. Paul at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
  • Lees-McRae at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
  • Lincoln (MO) at Southeast Missouri State, 7:30 p.m. 
  • West Chester at LaSalle, 4 p.m. 

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • Saint Michael's at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

  • Glenville State at Davidson, TBA
  • Mississippi College at Ole Miss, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 5

  • Central State at Wright State, TBA
  • Davenport at Grad Canyon, TBA
  • Delta State at Southern Mississippi State, TBA
  • Erskine at Wofford, TBA
  • Flagler at Florida Atlantic, TBA
  • Mars Hill at Elon, TBA
  • New Mexico Highlands at Texas-El Paso, TBA
  • Notre Dame de Namur at Cal State Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
  • Oakland City at Austin Peay, TBA
  • Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, TBA
  • Quincy at SIU Edwardsville, TBA
  • Spring Hill at New Orleans, 8:45 p.m.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce at North Texas, TBA
  • Tiffin at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
  • Western New Mexico at New Mexico State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

  • Arkansas Monticello at Arkansas State, TBA
  • Eastern New Mexico at New Mexico, TBA
  • Newberry at East Tennessee State, TBA

Here are some additional games once the season starts. Some of these are exhibitions and some are not.

Saturday, Nov. 9

  • Angelo State at Houston, TBA
  • Edinboro at Cleveland State, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13    

  • UVa-Wise at Samford, TBA

Friday, Nov. 15    

  • Eastern New Mexico vs. UTEP, TBA


Saturday, Nov. 16

  • Palm Beach Atlantic at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m.
  • Western Colorado at Denver, TBA

Monday, Nov. 18

  • Nov. 18 Florida Tech at Florida Gulf Coast, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • Spring Hill at South Alabama, TBA
  • Notre Dame de Namur at Santa Clara, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • Central State at Miami (OH), TBA
  • Urbana at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • Bluefield State at North Carolina Central, TBA

Friday, Nov. 22

  • Fresno Pacific at Long Beach State, TBA
  • Missouri S&T at Southeast Missouri State, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • Arkansas Tech at Texas-Arlington, TBA
  • Caldwell at St. Peter's, TBA

TRACK THE MAUI INVITATIONAL: Chamindae's history in the tournament

Tuesday, Nov. 26 

  • Caldwell at Norfolk State, TBA
  • Colorado Christian at Montana State, TBA 
  • Lindenwood at Illinois, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 29

  • Illinois Springfield at Illinois State

Saturday, Nov. 30

  • Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
  • Shorter at Troy, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 1 

  • Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, TBA
  • Quincy at Loyola-Chicago, TBA
  • St. Mary's (TX) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 8

  • Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Maryville at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • Bluefield State at Marshall, TBA
  • Carson-Newman at Belmont, TBA
  • North Greenville at Furman, TBA

Friday, Dec. 13

  • Nebraska-Kearney at South Dakota State, TBA
  • North Greenville at Wofford, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • Central Oklahoma at Oral Roberts, TBA
  • Gannon at St. Bonaventure, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • Texas-Permian Basin at Texas-San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 

  • Maryville at St. Louis, TBA
  • McKendree at Austin Peay, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • Belmont Abbey at High Point, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • San Francisco State at Cal State Northridge, TBA

Monday, Dec. 30

  • Caldwell at Rutgers, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Cal State L.A. at Long Beach State, TBA

Tuesday, February, 18

  • UTPB at UTRGV, TBA

(NOTE: Exhibition schedules are not final. This will be updated as those games are announced.)

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • Nevada 81, Cal State East Bay 52
  • Valparaiso 85, Cedarville 65
  • Providence 87, Stonehill 68

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • Georgia Tech 98, Georgia College 76

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • Florida State 95, Barry 66
  • Central Washington 88, Idaho 81
  • Southern Illinois 56, Minnesota State 41
  • Seattle 92, St. Martin's 71

UPSET NO. 1: Central Washinton trails for just 51 seconds in 7-point win over DI Idaho

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • Illinois State 74, Truman 68

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • No. 14 Memphis 86, Christian Brothers 53
  • Buffalo 111, Daemen 73
  • No. 3 Kansas 86, Fort Hays State 56
  • Austin Peay 99, Union (TN) 95

Friday, Oct. 25

  • No. 12 Seton Hall 81, Bloomfield 52
  • Florida Atlantic 92, Lynn 75
  • Kansas State 86, Emporia State 49

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • No. 4 Duke 69, Northwest Missouri State 63
  • Syracuse 90, Daemen 71
  • UVa-Wise at William & Mary N/A

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • Toledo 75, Findlay 68
  •  NC State 113, Mount Olive 73

Monday, Oct. 28

  • No. 14 Memphis 88, LeMoyne-Owen 63
  • Evansville 71, Southern Indiana 68

Tuesday, Oct. 29

  • No. 5 Louisville 75, Bellarmine 65
  • Southern Mississippi 73, Mississippi College 68
  • Jacksonville State 73, Montevallo 68
  • Wichita State 92, Northeastern State 57
  • Oklahoma 89, Southeastern Oklahoma State 76
  • Indiana 84, Gannon 54
  • Florida 89, Lynn 71
  • South Florida 76, Saint Leo 62
  • Indianapolis 65, Loyola Chicago 60

Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • Clemson 75, Anderson (SC) 48
  • No. 18 Ohio State 95, Cedarville 52
  • Hawaii 83, Chaminade 66
  •  Nevada 86, Colorado Christian 55 
  • Tennessee 107, Eastern New Mexico 59
  • Bowling Green 88, Findlay 80 (OT)
  • Miami (FL) 86, Flagler 65
  • No. 4 Duke 126, Fort Valley State 57
  • Arkansas State 80, Harding 54
  • No. 19 Xavier 64, Indianapolis 52
  • Eastern Illinois 66, Missouri-St. Louis 51
  • Wyoming 62, Northwest Nazarene 56
  • Notre Dame (OH) 69, Cleveland State 64
  • St. John's 94, Queens (NY) 59
  • Oakland 84, Saginaw Valley State 63
  • California 98, St. Martin's 75
  • UConn 103, Saint Michael's 64
  • Pittsburgh 98, Slippery Rock 47
  • UCLA 87, Stanislaus State 57
  • Utah 88, Texas-Tyler 47
  • Kansas State 66, Washburn 56

Thursday, Oct. 31

  • Cal State Dominguez Hills 83, Cal State Fullerton 76.
  • Farleigh Dickinson 88, Georgia Court 69.
  • No. 3 Kansas 102, Pittsburg State 42 
  • Northwestern 105, Quincy 64
  • Tulsa 76, Rockhurst 56
  • St. Edwards 89, Rice 83
  • Tulane 93, Spring Hill 55 
  • Washington 87, Western Washington 63

DII men's basketball season: Opening weekend schedule and scores

The 2019-20 DII men’s basketball season begins Nov. 1 in St. Joseph, Missouri at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Northwest Missouri State is looking to extend its winning streak, now at 38 games.
DII men's basketball player of the year candidates

Here are 18 DII men's basketball players in the conversation as the preseason player of the year. The season begins Nov. 1 and Trevor Hudgins leads the defending champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.
How Northwest Missouri State nearly beat No. 4 Duke in a college basketball exhibition

Northwest Missouri State went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and nearly defeated No. 4 Duke in an exciting 69-63 battle. Here's what we learned about the DII men's basketball defending champions.
