DII men's basketball: Schedule, scores from every DI exhibition game

Northwest Missouri State will open the 2019-20 DII men's basketball season on Nov. 1 against Daemen, looking to extend its 38-game winning streak and defend its national championship.

But first a trip to Durham, N.C. was in order.

PRESEASON TOP 25: Here's how we see the first poll of the season panning out

The Bearcats traveled to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 26 and certainly impressed the Duke Blue Devils. Duke finished the season No. 1 in the DI men's basketball AP poll, just as the Bearcats finished in the final DII NABC poll, and the two battled to the final whistle, with Duke eking out a 69-63 victory.

2019-20 OPENING WEEKEND: Schedule, times for the top 25

But the Bearcats aren't alone as DII programs across the nation take on some DI in-state rivals and March Madness teams before the regular season commences.

Cedarville — in its first of three matchups against DI schools — Cal State East Bay and Stonehill got the ball rolling on Oct. 19. Barry was the first DII school to take on a school that finished in the top 25 of the final NET rankings of the 2018-19 season, after traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 15 Florida State on Oct. 22. North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Kansas State are some of the other top 25 schools welcoming DII programs to their campus for a little exhibition fun.

DII vs. DI: The complete history of Chaminade in the Maui Invitational

Let's not forget to keep an eye out for those upsets. Augusta made waves last year taking down South Carolina amongst a handful of DII schools that rose victorious.

Below is the schedule as of Oct. 26, 2019.

2019 RECAP: Bearcats undefeated season one of many highlights in the DII Elite Eight