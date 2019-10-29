How to buy March Madness tickets

Looking to buy March Madness tickets? We've got you covered.
The 2020 NCAA tournament starts with Selection Sunday on March 15, 2020. Games will begin with the First Four on Tuesday, March 17.
The 2020 Final Four will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 4 and 6.
The semifinals are set for Saturday, April 4 and the national championship game will be Monday, April 6.
Below is a full schedule for the 2020 NCAA tournament:
|DATES
|ROUND
|CITY, STATE
|HOST(S)
|FACILITY
|March 15
|Selection Sunday
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|March 17-18
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|University of Dayton
|UD Arena
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Albany, NY
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Times Union Center
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Spokane, WA
|University of Idaho
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|St. Louis, MO
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Enterprise Center
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Tampa, FL
|University of South Florida
|Amalie Arena
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Greensboro, NC
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Greensboro Coliseum
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Omaha, NE
|Creighton University
|CenturyLink Center Omaha
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Sacramento, CA
|Sacramento State University
|Golden 1 Center
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Cleveland, OH
|Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State
|Quicken Loans Arena
|March 26/28
|Midwest Regional
|Indianapolis, IN
|Horizon League/IUPUI
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|March 26/28
|West Regional
|Los Angeles, CA
|Pepperdine University
|STAPLES Center
|March 27/29
|South Regional
|Houston, TX
|University of Houston
|Toyota Center
|March 27/29
|East Regional
|New York, NY
|St. John’s University/Big East Conference
|Madison Square Garden
|April 4/6
|Final Four
|Atlanta, GA
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
For a complete schedule of events Final Four weekend click here.
The Division II and III championships will also be played in Atlanta this upcoming season. Those games are on April 5 at State Farm Arena. Tickets for those games can be purchased here.
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|FINAL FOUR DATES
|HOSTS
|CITY, STATE
|FACILITY
|April 3/5, 2021
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 2/4, 2022
|Tulane University
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|April 1/3, 2023
|Rice University, University of Houston,
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|April 6/8, 2024
|Arizona State University
|Phoenix, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|April 5/7, 2025
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|April 4/6, 2026
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium