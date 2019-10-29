Udoka Azubuike, Tristan Clark lead Andy Katz's top 10 Big 12 players for the 2019-20 season

Texas Tech should be back in contending in the Big 12

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike and Baylor forward Tristan Clark are the top two players in the Big 12 headed into the 2019-20 season, according to NCAA.com's Andy Katz.

Katz ranked the conference's top 10 in the latest March Madness 365 podcast. His list includes two players from Kansas, two from West Virginia, and one each from Baylor, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Texas. Here’s the full ranking:

Andy Katz’s Top 10 Big 12 players for 2019-20

10. Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

9. Matt Coleman, Texas

8. Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech

7. Xavier Sneed, Kansas State

6. Desmond Bane, TCU

5. Derek Culver, West Virginia

4. Devon Dotson, Kansas

3. Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

2. Tristan Clark, Baylor

1. Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Katz was in Kansas City last week for the Big 12 media day, where he talked to Texas’s Shaka Smart, Baylor’s Scott Drew, Iowa State’s Steve Prohm, Kansas State’s Bruce Weber, and Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson.

You can listen to all of those interviews and discussions about the conference’s biggest storylines in the March Madness 365 podcast here:

