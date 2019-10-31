DII men's basketball season: Opening weekend schedule and scores

The 2019-20 DII men’s basketball season began Nov. 1 in St. Joseph, Missouri and opening weekend tipped off the same way the 2018-19 season ended: with Northwest Missouri State winning, extending its winning streak to 40 games.

Davenport was the first team to register a win in 2019, beating USC Aiken 77-68. While the official start of the DII men’s basketball season begins the weekend of Nov. 8 with crossover challenges between conferences and regions, Northwest Missouri State and seven other teams got the season rolling first on Nov. 1 in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tournament.

The Bearcats are now 2-0 and ready to welcome the 2019-20 season with the rest of the top 25 on Nov. 8 and 9. Below you'll find the schedule for the rest of the top 25 and be sure to scroll down for the SCB Hall of Fame Classic recap.

DII men's basketball opening weekend: The SCB Hall of Fame Classic

The event began in 2016 and has featured some of the best DII men’s basketball has to offer. Northwest Missouri State began its season there last year with two wins.

The Bearcats haven’t lost since. They won both games again in 2019 and now have 40-straight wins.

Freshman Trevor Hudgins was the MVP of last year’s tournament, and would later win the Most Outstanding Player honors when the Bearcats completed their 38-0 season — the fifth undefeated season in DII history — in Evansville, Indiana, hoisting their second national championship trophy in three years.

This year’s eight-team field included two DII Men’s Elite Eight teams as well as six teams that finished the season in the NABC top 25.

The Disney DII Tip-Off Classic also got underway Friday in Orange, California. No. 23 Concordia (Ca) beat Texas-Permian Basin, 92-86 and 2018 national champion Ferris State beat Wayne State (Neb.) 100-78. The four teams played two more on Saturday.

