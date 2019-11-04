Watch list released for men's basketball Naismith Trophy

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 50 men’s players to watch during the season-long competition for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year honor. A list of the midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 5, 2020, and March 17, 2020, respectively. The 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy will be awarded in the hometown of the Atlanta Tipoff Club during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 5, 2020.

“The beginning of the season is filled with excitement, optimism and anticipation as each team and every player is undefeated, making the race for the Citizen Naismith Trophy wide open. While these 50 candidates are ones to keep an eye on, there will be plenty of others who will enter the competition as the season heats up,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “This year will be especially exciting for this award as we will honor the nation’s top player in our home city when Atlanta hosts the 2020 Final Four.”

Overall, the SEC tops the list with nine players represented, while the Big Ten and ACC are close runners-up with eight and seven candidates on the watch list, respectively. Seven schools lead the watch list with two players apiece, including Duke, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (8) than any other school with the addition of last year’s winner, Zion Williamson. Additional schools with two players represented include Davidson, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and Michigan State. The 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year award winner, Isaiah Stewart, now a freshman at the University of Washington, also made this year’s college watch list. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.

“The Citizen Naismith Trophy rewards the impressive efforts of the players on the watch list,” said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. "We look forward to watching them compete for the Men’s Player of the Year honor.”

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE Kira Lewis Jr. So. G Alabama SEC Nico Mannion Fr. G Arizona Pac-12 Tristan Clark Jr. F Baylor Big 12 Kamar Baldwin Sr. G Butler BIG EAST Yoeli Childs Sr. F BYU WCC Jarron Cumberland Sr. G Cincinnati AAC McKinley Wright IV Jr. G Colorado Pac-12 Kellan Grady Jr. G Davidson A-10 Jon Axel Gudmundsson Sr. G Davidson A-10 Obi Toppin So. F Dayton A-10 Vernon Carey Jr. Fr. C Duke ACC Tre Jones So. G Duke ACC Kerry Blackshear Jr. Sr. F Florida SEC Andrew Nembhard So. G Florida SEC Anthony Edwards Fr. G Georgia SEC Killian Tillie Sr. F Gonzaga WCC Bryce Aiken Sr. G Harvard IVY Ayo Dosunmu So. G Illinois Big Ten Tyrese Haliburton So. G Iowa State Big 12 Udoka Azubuike Sr. C Kansas Big 12 Devon Dotson So. G Kansas Big 12 Ashton Hagans So. G Kentucky SEC Tyrese Maxey Fr. G Kentucky SEC Jordan Nwora Jr. F Louisville ACC Skylar Mays Sr. G LSU SEC Markus Howard Sr. G Marquette BIG EAST Anthony Cowan Jr. Sr. G Maryland Big Ten Jalen Smith So. F Maryland Big Ten James Wiseman Fr. C Memphis AAC Zavier Simpson Sr. G Michigan Big Ten Xavier Tillman Jr. F Michigan State Big Ten Cassius Winston Sr. G Michigan State Big Ten Reggie Perry So. F Mississippi State SEC Markell Johnson Sr. G NC State ACC Cole Anthony Fr. G North Carolina ACC John Mooney Sr. F Notre Dame ACC Kaleb Wesson Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten Breein Tyree Sr. G Ole Miss SEC Payton Pritchard Sr. G Oregon Pac-12 Tres Tinkle Sr. F Oregon State Pac-12 Lamar Stevens Sr. F Penn State Big Ten Alpha Diallo Sr. G Providence BIG EAST Myles Powell Sr. G Seton Hall BIG EAST Jordan Ford Sr. G St. Mary’s WCC Sam Merrill Sr. G Utah State Mountain West Anthony Lamb Sr. F Vermont America East Mamadi Diakite Sr. F Virginia ACC Isaiah Stewart Fr. F Washington Pac-12 Charles Bassey So. C Western Kentucky C-USA Naji Marshall Jr. F Xavier BIG EAST

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff

Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men’s and women’s college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men’s and women’s college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor received the first Citizen Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women’s recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Citizen Watch Company, Jersey Mike’s and Werner Ladder.

