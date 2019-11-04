TRENDING:

Atlanta Tipoff Club | November 4, 2019

Watch list released for men's basketball Naismith Trophy

Men's basketball: Andy Katz reveals his top 6 seniors to watch in 2019-20

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 50 men’s players to watch during the season-long competition for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year honor. A list of the midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 5, 2020, and March 17, 2020, respectively. The 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy will be awarded in the hometown of the Atlanta Tipoff Club during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 5, 2020.

“The beginning of the season is filled with excitement, optimism and anticipation as each team and every player is undefeated, making the race for the Citizen Naismith Trophy wide open. While these 50 candidates are ones to keep an eye on, there will be plenty of others who will enter the competition as the season heats up,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “This year will be especially exciting for this award as we will honor the nation’s top player in our home city when Atlanta hosts the 2020 Final Four.”

RANKINGS: Michigan State, Kansas lead Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 

Overall, the SEC tops the list with nine players represented, while the Big Ten and ACC are close runners-up with eight and seven candidates on the watch list, respectively. Seven schools lead the watch list with two players apiece, including Duke, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (8) than any other school with the addition of last year’s winner, Zion Williamson. Additional schools with two players represented include Davidson, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and Michigan State. The 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year award winner, Isaiah Stewart, now a freshman at the University of Washington, also made this year’s college watch list. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.

“The Citizen Naismith Trophy rewards the impressive efforts of the players on the watch list,” said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. "We look forward to watching them compete for the Men’s Player of the Year honor.”

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Kira Lewis Jr.  So. G Alabama SEC
Nico Mannion Fr. G Arizona Pac-12
Tristan Clark Jr. F Baylor Big 12
Kamar Baldwin Sr. G Butler BIG EAST
Yoeli Childs Sr. F BYU WCC
Jarron Cumberland Sr. G Cincinnati AAC
McKinley Wright IV Jr. G Colorado Pac-12
Kellan Grady Jr. G Davidson A-10
Jon Axel Gudmundsson Sr. G Davidson A-10
Obi Toppin So. F Dayton A-10
Vernon Carey Jr. Fr. C Duke ACC
Tre Jones So. G Duke ACC
Kerry Blackshear Jr. Sr. F Florida SEC
Andrew Nembhard So. G Florida SEC
Anthony Edwards Fr. G Georgia SEC
Killian Tillie Sr. F Gonzaga WCC
Bryce Aiken Sr. G Harvard IVY
Ayo Dosunmu So. G Illinois Big Ten
Tyrese Haliburton So. G Iowa State Big 12
Udoka Azubuike Sr. C Kansas Big 12
Devon Dotson So. G Kansas Big 12
Ashton Hagans So. G Kentucky SEC
Tyrese Maxey Fr. G Kentucky SEC
Jordan Nwora Jr. F Louisville ACC
Skylar Mays Sr. G LSU SEC
Markus Howard Sr. G Marquette BIG EAST
Anthony Cowan Jr. Sr. G Maryland Big Ten
Jalen Smith So. F Maryland Big Ten
James Wiseman Fr. C Memphis AAC
Zavier Simpson Sr. G Michigan Big Ten
Xavier Tillman Jr. F Michigan State Big Ten
Cassius Winston Sr. G Michigan State Big Ten
Reggie Perry So. F Mississippi State SEC
Markell Johnson Sr. G NC State ACC
Cole Anthony Fr. G North Carolina ACC
John Mooney Sr. F Notre Dame ACC
Kaleb Wesson Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten
Breein Tyree Sr. G Ole Miss SEC
Payton Pritchard Sr. G Oregon Pac-12
Tres Tinkle Sr. F Oregon State Pac-12
Lamar Stevens Sr. F Penn State Big Ten
Alpha Diallo Sr. G Providence BIG EAST
Myles Powell Sr. G Seton Hall BIG EAST
Jordan Ford Sr. G St. Mary’s WCC
Sam Merrill Sr. G Utah State Mountain West
Anthony Lamb Sr. F Vermont America East
Mamadi Diakite Sr. F Virginia ACC
Isaiah Stewart Fr. F Washington Pac-12
Charles Bassey So. C Western Kentucky C-USA
Naji Marshall Jr. F Xavier BIG EAST

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff

Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men’s and women’s college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men’s and women’s college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor received the first Citizen Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women’s recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Citizen Watch Company, Jersey Mike’s and Werner Ladder.

ABOUT CITIZEN

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovation since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep- rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates “Better Starts Now,” searching for and accomplishing goals that cultivate positive change. Driven to create timepieces enjoyed by citizens all over the world, Citizen formed an alliance partnership with Disney in 2018, another powerhouse brand with similar values. With a long-term partnership in place, Citizen participates in activations surrounding the Disney Parks, Marvel, Star Wars and more. Citizen is the Official Timepiece of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland with branded clocks in both theme parks.

For over 40 years, Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to making the world and its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery replacement.

