2019-20 Duke basketball schedule: Game times, TV channels, scores

The 2019-20 Duke basketball team is ranked No. 4 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll to start the season. Below, find the complete Blue Devils schedule.
The season started on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when Duke beat No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Score
|Oct. 26
(Exhibition)
|vs. Northwest Missouri State
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
|W, 69-63
|Oct. 30
(Exhibition)
|vs. Fort Valley State
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
|W, 126-57
|Nov. 5
|vs. No. 3 Kansas
(New York)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|W, 68-66
(1-0)
|Nov. 8
|vs. Colorado State
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Nov. 12
|vs. Central Arkansas
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Nov. 15
|vs. Georgia State
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Nov. 21
|vs. California
(New York)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Nov. 22
|TBD
(New York)
|5 or 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Nov. 26
|vs. Stephen F. Austin
|9 p.m.
|RSN
|Nov. 29
|vs. Winthrop
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Dec. 3
|at Michigan State
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 6
|at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Dec. 19
|vs. Wofford
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Dec. 28
|vs. Brown
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Dec. 31
|vs. Boston College
|6 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Jan. 4
|at Miami
|3 or 8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 8
|at Georgia Tech
|9 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Jan. 11
|vs. Wake Forest
|8 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Jan. 14
|at Clemson
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|Jan. 18
|vs. Louisville
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 21
|vs. Miami
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 28
|vs. Pitt
|9 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPNU
|Feb. 1
|at Syracuse
|TBD
|ESPN
|Feb. 4
|at Boston College
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|Feb. 8
|at North Carolina
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 10
|vs. Florida State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 15
|vs. Notre Dame
|4 p.m.
|TBD
|Feb. 19
|at NC State
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 22
|vs. Virginia Tech
|4 p.m.
|TBD
|Feb. 25
|at Wake Forest
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Feb. 29
|at Virginia
|TBD
|ESPN/ESPN2
|March 2
|vs. NC State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 7
|vs. North Carolina
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 10-14
|ACC tournament
(Greensboro, NC)
|TBD
2019-20 Duke basketball roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Hometown
|0
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|F
|6-6
|213
|Fr.
|Charlotte, NC
|1
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|C
|6-10
|270
|Fr.
|Southwest Ranches, FL
|2
|Cassius Stanley
|G
|6-6
|193
|Fr.
|Los Angeles
|3
|Tre Jones
|G
|6-3
|185
|So.
|Apple Valley, MN
|12
|Javin DeLaurier
|F
|6-10
|237
|Sr.
|Shipman, VA
|13
|Joey Baker
|F
|6-7
|208
|So.
|Fayetteville, NC
|14
|Jordan Goldwire
|G
|6-2
|185
|Jr.
|Norcross, GA
|15
|Alex O'Connell
|G
|6-6
|190
|Jr.
|Roswell, GA
|21
|Matthew Hurt
|F
|6-9
|214
|Fr.
|Rochester, MN
|30
|Michael Savarino
|G
|6-0
|182
|Fr.
|Durham, NC
|41
|Jack White
|F
|6-7
|222
|Sr.
|Traralgon, Victoria, Australia
|45
|Keenan Worthington
|F
|6-9
|211
|Fr.
|Chapel Hill, NC
|50
|Justin Robinson
|F
|6-9
|202
|Gr.
|San Antonio, TX
|51
|Mike Buckmire
|G
|6-2
|180
|Jr.
|Blue Bell, PA
POLLS: The latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings
Duke basketball: 2019-20 season preview
Gone are three top-10 picks, including No. 1 Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) and No. 3 RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) off a team that finished 32-6, won the ACC tournament title and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
But Duke is Duke.
SCHEDULE: The upcoming college basketball TV channel, game time information
Tre Jones is back as a sophomore after averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds as a freshmen. With Zion, Barrett and Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall pick) now in the NBA, Jones is the leading returning scorer from last season. One thing to keep an eye on: Can Jones improve his 3-point shooting? He shot 26.2 percent from distance as a freshman.
Jones has a bunch of newcomers to work with, including Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr. He'll have some returnees with him, however, such as Alex O'Connell, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier. In an exhibition win against Fort Valley State, Hurt (19 points), Cassius Stanley (16 points, 5 rebounds), Moore (15 points) and Carey (11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) all had big lines. Joey Baker led all players with 22 points.
Going into the season, Louisville, North Carolina and of course defending national champion Virginia are likely to be battling Duke for the regular-season ACC crown.