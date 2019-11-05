Cassius Winston, Markus Howard headline Andy Katz's 2020 preseason All-America selections

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston and Marquette guard Markus Howard were second team All-America selections last season. According to NCAA.com's Andy Katz, both will not only be All-Americans again, but also move up to the first team.
Katz identified his first- and second-team preseason All-America choices on the latest March Madness 365 podcast. In addition to Winston and Howard, the rosters have one representative from Duke, Florida, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, North Carolina, Penn State and Seton Hall. By class, the rosters are comprised of six seniors, two freshmen, one junior and one sophomore.
Here are the complete teams:
First team
Cassius Winston, senior guard — Michigan State
Myles Powell, senior guard — Seton Hall
Markus Howard, senior guard — Marquette
Kerry Blackshear Jr., senior forward — Florida
James Wiseman, freshman center — Memphis
Second team
Udoka Azubuike, senior center — Kansas
Lamar Stevens, senior forward — Penn State
Jordan Nwora, junior forward — Louisville
Cole Anthony, freshman guard — North Carolina
Tre Jones, sophomore guard — Duke
The 2019-20 college basketball season tips off on Nov. 5. Three of the 10 players mentioned — Jones, Winston and Azubuike — will take center stage at the Champions Classic to cap the first day of the new season.
