Cassius Winston, Markus Howard headline Andy Katz's 2020 preseason All-America selections

These are 6 seniors to watch in 2019-20

These are 6 seniors to watch in 2019-20

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston and Marquette guard Markus Howard were second team All-America selections last season. According to NCAA.com's Andy Katz, both will not only be All-Americans again, but also move up to the first team.

Katz identified his first- and second-team preseason All-America choices on the latest March Madness 365 podcast. In addition to Winston and Howard, the rosters have one representative from Duke, Florida, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, North Carolina, Penn State and Seton Hall. By class, the rosters are comprised of six seniors, two freshmen, one junior and one sophomore.

Here are the complete teams:

First team

Cassius Winston, senior guard — Michigan State

Myles Powell, senior guard — Seton Hall

Markus Howard, senior guard — Marquette

Kerry Blackshear Jr., senior forward — Florida

James Wiseman, freshman center — Memphis

Second team

Udoka Azubuike, senior center — Kansas

Lamar Stevens, senior forward — Penn State

Jordan Nwora, junior forward — Louisville

Cole Anthony, freshman guard — North Carolina

Tre Jones, sophomore guard — Duke

The 2019-20 college basketball season tips off on Nov. 5. Three of the 10 players mentioned — Jones, Winston and Azubuike — will take center stage at the Champions Classic to cap the first day of the new season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Naismith preseason watch list released

You can listen to the full March Madness 365 podcast here:

START STRONG: How Michigan State handles its No. 1 ranking