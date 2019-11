College basketball: Top 25 scores, rankings, schedule for Saturday

Who will be this season's college basketball player of the year?

Who will be this season's college basketball player of the year?

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Saturday, Nov. 9. Below, find the Top 25 scores and schedule for Top 25 teams.

All rankings are from the preseason AP Poll Top 25. All times are ET. 

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Click here for a live scoreboard.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Friday, Nov. 8

College basketball rankings: Top 25 schedule

Here is when the AP ranked teams play next:

College basketball rankings: AP Poll Top 25

RANK TEAM POINTS 2018-19 FINAL RECORD 1 Michigan State (60) 1,619 32-7 2 Kentucky (2) 1,497 30-7 3 Kansas (3) 1,457 26-10 4 Duke 1,399 32-6 5 Louisville 1,386 20-14 6 Florida 1,313 20-16 7 Maryland 1,134 23-11 8 Gonzaga 1,096 33-4 9 North Carolina 1,060 29-7 10 Villanova 1,048 26-10 11 Virginia 1,007 35-3 12 Seton Hall 863 20-14 13 Texas Tech 837 31-7 14 Memphis 773 22-14 15 Oregon 742 25-13 16 Baylor 523 20-14 17 Utah State 491 28-7 18 Ohio State 407 20-15 19 Xavier 356 19-16 20 Saint Mary's (Cal) 330 22-12 21 Arizona 265 17-15 22 LSU 234 28-7 23 Purdue 230 26-10 24 Auburn 210 30-10 25 VCU 193 25-8