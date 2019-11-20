SOCCER:

Carthage Athletics | November 20, 2019

Carthage men's basketball takes down defending champ Wisconsin-Oshkosh

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Carthage men's basketball team defeated No. 2 Wisconsin-Oshkosh in a 64-57 thriller Tuesday at Tarble Arena. 

Carthage (3-0) started the first half with a 13-6 lead over Wisconsin-Oshkosh (2-1). A layup from Jordon Kedrowski at the 7:07 mark made the score 21-13 in favor of the Red Men before Carthage went into the intermission break up 27-19.

The momentum carried over in the second half as a jumper from Brad Perry extended the margin to 11 at 40-29. The Titans battled back throughout the half narrowing the deficit to five at 58-53 forcing a Carthage timeout. Wisconsin-Oshkosh sank two free throws to shrink the lead to one at 58-57 but the Red Men responded as Kedrowski made two clutch free throws to seal the victory by a final score of 64-57. 

DIII HOOPS NEWS: Scoreboard and upcoming schedule | Latest rankings | 2019-20 stats leaders

Carthage is back in action for the Honda Kenosha Classic starting on Friday, Nov. 22 against Finlandia at 7 p.m.

Head coach Bosko Djurickovic:

"It was a really fun atmosphere for an early season high quality college basketball game. Oshkosh is a talented well coached team who is the defending National Champions and we were able to step up and play with them. Defensively, we were outstanding for 40 minutes. Jordon Kedrowski played the entire game and made a couple huge plays late. It is a great start to the season. Back at it tomorrow to get ready for the Honda of Kenosha Classic this weekend."

Quick facts:

  • Jordon Kedrowski led the way for the Red Men with a game-high 20 points while Fillip Bulatovic collected 10 points.  
  • The victory marks the first win over a ranked opponent since 2017. 
  • Carthage did not trail after taking a 6-4 lead and held the Titan offense to 19-of-67 (28 percent) shooting from the floor. 

