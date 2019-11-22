2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

Michigan State climbs back to No. 1 in latest Power 36 rankings

The 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament features an impressive field busy with ranked teams and March Madness hopefuls. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and teams.

The games are played on Paradise Island (Nassau in the Bahamas). Virginia defeated Washington in the title game last year. Oklahoma took third place.

There are four games each day during the tournament, with Michigan tipping off vs. Iowa State at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27 to start the action.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament bracket

Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game 1: Michigan vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Alabama | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Game 3: Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Seton Hall vs. Oregon | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 28

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 4 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Game 9 (Third Place Game): Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 | 11:30 a.m.

Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 | 2 p.m.

Game 11 (Fifth Place Game): Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 | 7 p.m.

Game 12 (Seventh Place Game): Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 | 9:30 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament history

Harvard won the first event title, beating UCF in the final in 2011. Villanova is the only team to win it twice, taking the championship in 2013 and 2017.

The last two winners of the Battle 4 Atlantis have won the national championship: 'Nova in 2018 and then Virginia in 2019.

Last year, Virginia got by Wisconsin, 53-46. De'Andre Hunter won tournament MVP by scoring 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting while also getting nine rebounds.