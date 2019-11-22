The complete history of Chaminade men's basketball at the Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational has been a favorite early-season college basketball tournament since its inception in 1984. And despite all the Division I powerhouses that have laid claim to a title, the host school was DII men's basketball's Chaminade from 1984 to 2017. This year the Silverswords return the Maui bracket and draw Kansas on opening night of the tournament.

2019 MAUI INVITATIONAL: Teams, schedule, bracket, and history

Chaminade had appeared in every Maui Invitational from 1984 to 2017, but that changed in 2018. Moving forward, the Silverswords will play on the "Mainland" bracket in even years but return to the Maui bracket on odd years. You can track the Silverswords run in the 2019 tournament below:

Date Opponent Score Monday, Nov. 25 Kansas TBD Tuesday, Nov. 26 BYU/UCLA TBD Wednesday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD

The Maui Invitational: Tracking Chaminade's wins

Though Chaminade is a mere 8-92 in Maui Invitational history, the Silverswords have certainly made their name known. Chaminade, of course, put itself on the map with an upset of top-ranked Virginia way back in 1982 prior to the tournament, and since 1984, it has had some upsets along the way in Maui as well.

The Silverswords actually won their first game ever in the Maui Invitational, defeating Davidson in 1984 before losing to Providence in the championship. They've only won games in back-to-back seasons once and then had to wait 11 years for the next win. That's the longest span between upsets for Chaminade.

🦃 DAY MENU: The calorie-free guide to college basketball’s best Thanksgiving tournaments

Here's every one of the Silverswords eight wins from Maui.

Year Opponent Final score 1984 Davidson 77-62 1991 Providence 111-108 1992 Stanford 71-63 (2OT) 2003 Villanova 52-49 2007 Princeton 74-70 2010 Oklahoma 68-64 2012 Texas 86-73 2017 Cal 96-72

Head coach Eric Bovaird took over the Silverswords in the 2011-12 season. In just his second year at the helm, he led Chaminade to an 86-73 opening-round upset of Texas. It closed out its tenure as the annual host by upsetting California 96-72.

That feeling when you just knocked off a Power 5 school! LET’S GOOOO!! @mauiinv @thepacwest… https://t.co/GUv4T4n2wj — Chaminade Athletics (@GoSwords) November 22, 2017

Chaminade's complete history at the Maui Invitational

Chaminade's early-season schedule is thus second to none in difficulty at the DII level. The Silverswords have seen countless Hall of Fame coaches, national champions and Top 25 teams on an annual basis. Let's take a look at who they have faced in the tournament.