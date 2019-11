2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

Landers Nolley breaks down his dagger that sealed Virginia Tech's upset over No. 3 Michigan State

The 2019 Maui Invitational began on Monday, Nov. 25, and we already got our first shocking upset: Virginia Tech took down No. 3 Michigan State, 71-66.

The Hokies were outstanding from 3-point range, making 10 shots from behind the arc against a bigger, more experienced Spartans squad. Later, No. 4 Kansas crushed Chaminade, 93-63, behind 19 points from Devon Dotson.

On Tuesday, there are four games including Virginia Tech taking on Dayton and Kansas facing BYU.

The tournament continues through Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawai'i. Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs previously won the Maui in 2009.

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket

NOTE: All times ET

2019 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

Monday, Nov. 25

Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66

Kansas 93, Chaminade 63

BYU 78, UCLA 63

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Game 5: Georgia vs. Michigan State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Chaminade vs. UCLA | 5 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 7: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Kansas vs. BYU | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Winner takes 5th place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Winner is champion) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Winner takes 7th place) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Winner takes 3rd place) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

2019 Maui Invitational: Teams

BYU

Appearances: 4th

Best finish: 1992 runner-up

Chaminade

Tournament host

All-time record: 8-92

Dayton

Appearances: 4th

Best finish: 2003 champion

Kansas

Appearances: 7th

Best finish: 1996 and 2015 champion

Georgia

Appearances: 1st

Best finish: N/A

Michigan State

Appearances: 5th

Best finish: 1991 champion

UCLA

Appearances: 6th

Best finish: 2006 champion

Virginia Tech

Appearances: 2nd

Best finish: Third in 1985

2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores

Duke has the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event.