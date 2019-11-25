2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 Maui Invitational began on Monday, Nov. 25, and we already got our first shocking upset: Virginia Tech took down No. 3 Michigan State, 71-66.
The Hokies were outstanding from 3-point range, making 10 shots from behind the arc against a bigger, more experienced Spartans squad. Later, No. 4 Kansas crushed Chaminade, 93-63, behind 19 points from Devon Dotson.
On Tuesday, there are four games including Virginia Tech taking on Dayton and Kansas facing BYU.
The tournament continues through Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawai'i. Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs previously won the Maui in 2009.
2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket
2019 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores
Monday, Nov. 25
Dayton 80, Georgia 61
Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66
Kansas 93, Chaminade 63
BYU 78, UCLA 63
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Game 5: Georgia vs. Michigan State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: Chaminade vs. UCLA | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 7: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Kansas vs. BYU | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Winner takes 5th place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Winner is champion) | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Winner takes 7th place) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Winner takes 3rd place) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
2019 Maui Invitational: Teams
BYU
Appearances: 4th
Best finish: 1992 runner-up
Chaminade
Tournament host
All-time record: 8-92
Dayton
Appearances: 4th
Best finish: 2003 champion
Kansas
Appearances: 7th
Best finish: 1996 and 2015 champion
Georgia
Appearances: 1st
Best finish: N/A
Michigan State
Appearances: 5th
Best finish: 1991 champion
UCLA
Appearances: 6th
Best finish: 2006 champion
Virginia Tech
Appearances: 2nd
Best finish: Third in 1985
2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores
Duke has the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.
Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.
DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2018
|Gonzaga
|Duke
|89-87
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58