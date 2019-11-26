Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

The history and evolution of the 3-point line in college basketball

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. Through Nov. 25, there are 39 undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Nov. 25)

No. 1 Duke (6-0)

Last: def. Georgetown 81-73; Next: Nov. 26 vs. Stephen F. Austin

The Blue Devils have yet to play a true road game but are 3-0 away from Cameron Indoor with quality wins over Kansas, California and Georgetown. Two games separate Duke from its ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup with Michigan State.

No. 2 Louisville (6-0)

Last: def. Akron 82-76; Next: Nov. 29 vs. Western Kentucky

Aside from their season opener, a 13-point win, Louisville managed to win its next four games comfortably. The Cardinals, led by Jordan Nwora (22.0 points per game), had an average margin of victory of 24 points. But Louisville showed some vulnerability alloweing a 22-point lead to get within four against Akron.

No. 5 Maryland (5-0)

Last: def George Mason 86-63; Next: Nov. 28 vs. Temple

The Terrapins knocked off an unbeaten in George Mason the last time they took the floor. Anthony Cowan Jr. paced the offense with 16 points in that game. But it’s the defense of Maryland that’s been the difference, allowing 58.8 points per game.

No. 6 North Carolina (4-0)

Last: def. Elon 75-61; Next: Nov. 27 vs. Alabama

Freshmen Armando Bacot and Cole Anthony propelled the Tar Heels to a win over Elon. Bacot had career highs in points (22) and (14) to lead the way. Up next for UNC is Alabama before back-to-back games against Ohio State and Virginia.

No. 7 Virginia (6-0)

Last: def. Arizona State 48-45; Next: Nov. 27 vs. Maine

Virginia erased a nine-point second half deficit and Casey Morsell hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 to play to survive a scare from Arizona State. The defending champs lead the nation in points allowed with 42.2 per game.

No. 8 Gonzaga (6-0)

Last: def. California State Bakersfield 77-49; Next: Nov. 27 vs. Southern Mississippi

Aside from a six-point win over UT-Arlington, Gonzaga hasn’t won by fewer than 28 points. The Zags are lighting up scoreboards with 88 points per game. Big tests are coming with Washington, Arizona and North Carolina on the horizon.

No. 10 Ohio State (5-0)

Last: def. Purdue Fort Wayne 85-46; Next: Nov. 29 vs. Morgan State

The Buckeyes’ rout over Villanova in the Gavitt Games set the tone early in the season. Since then, Ohio State has won by 35 and 29 points. UNC looms in the upcoming ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 11 Oregon (5-0)

Last: def. Houston 78-66; Next: Nov. 27 vs. Seton Hall

Though it’s a limited sample size, Oregon’s offensive efficiency makes the Ducks dangerous. They’re shooting almost 52 percent as a team, including a clip of 54.2 against Houston. The Ducks next play Seton Hall for what could be their biggest test of the non-conference.

No. 12 Texas Tech (5-0)

Last: def. LIU 96-66; Next: Nov. 28 vs. Iowa

The 2018 national runner-up actually trailed LIU by one at the break before the Red Raiders’ offense erupted in the second half. Texas Tech has a new cast of characters blending together fairly quickly. The team averages a Division I-best 22 assists per game.

No. 14 Arizona (6-0)

Last: def. Long Beach State 104-67; Next: Nov. 28 vs. Pepperdine

The freshmen-led Wildcats are getting after it on the defensive end, keeping their first six opponents below 70 points. But what’s really attention grabbing is forward Zeke Nnaji. The first-year big is shooting 80.7 percent with a range extending beyond the paint.

Here are the remaining unbeaten teams in the top 25.

No. 15 Utah State

No. 17 Tennessee

No. 18 Auburn

No. 20 VCU

No. 21 Colorado

Here is a comprehensive list of unranked teams without a loss.