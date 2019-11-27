2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 Maui Invitational concluded on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Below, find the bracket, schedule and scores from the tournament.

No. 4 Kansas defeated Dayton in what may have been the game of the college basketball season, 90-84, in overtime to win the title. Senior center Udoka Azubuike scored a career-high 29 points for the Jayhawks, while Devon Dotson had 31. The Flyers may have lost, but they look like a Final Four-caliber team in the season's early stage.

Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs previously won the Maui in 2009.

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket

2019 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan State 75, UCLA 62 (MSU takes 5th place)

Kansas 90, Dayton 84 (Kansas takes 1st place)

Georgia 80, Chaminade 77 (Georgia takes 7th place)

BYU 90, Virginia Tech 77 (Virginia Tech takes 3rd place) |

2019 Maui Invitational: Results

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Michigan State 93, Georgia 85

UCLA 74, Chaminade 48

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

Kansas 71, BYU 56

Monday, Nov. 25

Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66

Kansas 93, Chaminade 63

BYU 78, UCLA 63

2019 Maui Invitational: Teams

BYU

Appearances: 4th

Best finish: 1992 runner-up

Chaminade

Tournament host

All-time record: 8-92

Dayton

Appearances: 4th

Best finish: 2003 champion

Kansas

Appearances: 7th

Best finish: 1996 and 2015 champion

Georgia

Appearances: 1st

Best finish: N/A

Michigan State

Appearances: 5th

Best finish: 1991 champion

UCLA

Appearances: 6th

Best finish: 2006 champion

Virginia Tech

Appearances: 2nd

Best finish: Third in 1985

2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores

Duke has the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event.