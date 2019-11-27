TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 28, 2019

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 Maui Invitational concluded on Wednesday,  Nov. 27. Below, find the bracket, schedule and scores from the tournament.

No. 4 Kansas defeated Dayton in what may have been the game of the college basketball season, 90-84, in overtime to win the title. Senior center Udoka Azubuike scored a career-high 29 points for the Jayhawks, while Devon Dotson had 31. The Flyers may have lost, but they look like a Final Four-caliber team in the season's early stage.

Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs previously won the Maui in 2009.

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket

NOTE: All times ET

2019 maui invitational

2019 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard and live stats

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan State 75, UCLA 62 (MSU takes 5th place) 
Kansas 90, Dayton 84 (Kansas takes 1st place)
Georgia 80, Chaminade 77 (Georgia takes 7th place)
BYU 90, Virginia Tech 77 (Virginia Tech takes 3rd place) |

2019 Maui Invitational: Results

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Michigan State 93, Georgia 85
UCLA 74, Chaminade 48
Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62
Kansas 71, BYU 56

Monday, Nov. 25

Dayton 80, Georgia 61
Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66
Kansas 93, Chaminade 63
BYU 78, UCLA 63

2019 Maui Invitational: Teams

BYU

Appearances: 4th
Best finish: 1992 runner-up

Chaminade

Tournament host
All-time record: 8-92

Dayton

Appearances: 4th
Best finish: 2003 champion

Kansas

Appearances: 7th
Best finish: 1996 and 2015 champion

Georgia

Appearances: 1st
Best finish: N/A

Michigan State

Appearances: 5th
Best finish: 1991 champion

UCLA

Appearances: 6th
Best finish: 2006 champion

Virginia Tech

Appearances: 2nd
Best finish: Third in 1985

2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores

Duke has the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event. 

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE
2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87
2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66
2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56
2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63
2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59
2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67
2012 Illinois Butler 78-61
2011 Duke Kansas 68-61
2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67
2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59
2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87
2007 Duke Marquette 77-63
2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63
2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63
2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92
2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72
2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63
2001 Duke Ball State 83-71
2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76
1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75
1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63
1997 Duke Arizona 95-87
1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63
1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75
1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90
1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92
1992 Duke BYU 89-66
1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71
1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74
1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73
1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80
1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74
1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71
1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58
1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

