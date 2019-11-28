2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule

The 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament continues on Thursday, Nov. 28. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and teams.

The games are played on Paradise Island (Nassau in the Bahamas). Virginia defeated Washington in the title game last year. Oklahoma took third place. There are four games each day during the tournament, and Oregon topped Seton Hall to cap off Wednesday's fist round.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament bracket

Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard and live stats.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Game 5: No. 6 North Carolina vs. Michigan | 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 8 Gonzaga | 4 p.m.

Game 7: Alabama vs. Iowa State | 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 13 Seton Hall vs. Southern Miss | 9 p.m

Friday, Nov. 29

Game 9 (Third Place Game): Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 | 11:30 a.m.

Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 | 2 p.m.

Game 11 (Fifth Place Game): Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 | 7 p.m.

Game 12 (Seventh Place Game): Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 | 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan 83, Iowa State 76

North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69

Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament history

Harvard won the first event title, beating UCF in the final in 2011. Villanova is the only team to win it twice, taking the championship in 2013 and 2017.

The last two winners of the Battle 4 Atlantis have won the national championship: 'Nova in 2018 and then Virginia in 2019.

Last year, Virginia got by Wisconsin, 53-46. De'Andre Hunter won tournament MVP by scoring 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting while also getting nine rebounds.