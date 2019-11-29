TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 30, 2019

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule

Michigan's Isaiah Livers on beating No. 8 Gonzaga: 'This was a business trip'

The 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament ended Friday, Nov. 29. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and teams. Michigan crushed Gonzaga to win the title, 82-64.

The Wolverines remained undefeated by shooting 54 percent in beating No. 8 Gonzaga. Isaiah Livers led all players by scoring 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting (5-for-8 on 3-pointers). In the third-place game, No. 6 North Carolina got by No. 11 Oregon, 78-74, behind Cole Anthony.

The games were played on Paradise Island (Nassau in the Bahamas). Virginia defeated Washington in the title game last year. Oklahoma took third place.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament bracket

The 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament bracket.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard and live stats.

Friday, Nov. 29

Third Place Game: No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74
Game 10 (Championship): Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64
Game 11 (Fifth Place Game): No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76
Game 12 (Seventh Place Game): Alabama 83, Southern Miss 68

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan 83, Iowa State 76
North Carolina 76, Alabama 67
Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69
Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

Thursday, Nov. 28

Game 5: Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64
Game 6: No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72 
Game 7: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89
Game 8: No. 13 Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss 56 

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament history

Harvard won the first event title, beating UCF in the final in 2011. Villanova is the only team to win it twice, taking the championship in 2013 and 2017.

RANKINGS: The latest AP Poll Top 25

The last two winners of the Battle 4 Atlantis have won the national championship: 'Nova in 2018 and then Virginia in 2019.

Last year, Virginia got by Wisconsin, 53-46. De'Andre Hunter won tournament MVP by scoring 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting while also getting nine rebounds.

Year Winner Score Runner up Tournament MVP
2011 Harvard 59-49 UCF Keith Wright, Harvard
2012 Duke 76-71 Louisville Quinn Cook, Duke
2013 Villanova 88-83 (OT) Iowa James Bell, Villanova
2014 Wisconsin 69-56 Oklahoma Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
2015 Syracuse 74-67 Texas A&M Michael Gbinijie, Syracuse
2016 Baylor 66-63 Louisville Johnathan Motley, Baylor
2017 Villanova 64-50 Northern Iowa Jalen Brunson, Villanova
2018 Virginia 53-46 Wisconsin De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

