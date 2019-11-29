2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule

Michigan's Isaiah Livers on beating No. 8 Gonzaga: 'This was a business trip'

Michigan's Isaiah Livers on beating No. 8 Gonzaga: 'This was a business trip'

The 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament ended Friday, Nov. 29. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and teams. Michigan crushed Gonzaga to win the title, 82-64.

The Wolverines remained undefeated by shooting 54 percent in beating No. 8 Gonzaga. Isaiah Livers led all players by scoring 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting (5-for-8 on 3-pointers). In the third-place game, No. 6 North Carolina got by No. 11 Oregon, 78-74, behind Cole Anthony.

The games were played on Paradise Island (Nassau in the Bahamas). Virginia defeated Washington in the title game last year. Oklahoma took third place.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament bracket

Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard and live stats.

Friday, Nov. 29

Third Place Game: No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74

Game 10 (Championship): Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64

Game 11 (Fifth Place Game): No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76

Game 12 (Seventh Place Game): Alabama 83, Southern Miss 68

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan 83, Iowa State 76

North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69

Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

Thursday, Nov. 28

Game 5: Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64

Game 6: No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72

Game 7: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89

Game 8: No. 13 Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss 56

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tournament history

Harvard won the first event title, beating UCF in the final in 2011. Villanova is the only team to win it twice, taking the championship in 2013 and 2017.

RANKINGS: The latest AP Poll Top 25

The last two winners of the Battle 4 Atlantis have won the national championship: 'Nova in 2018 and then Virginia in 2019.

Last year, Virginia got by Wisconsin, 53-46. De'Andre Hunter won tournament MVP by scoring 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting while also getting nine rebounds.