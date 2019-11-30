Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

The history and evolution of the 3-point line in college basketball

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. Through Nov. 30, there are 20 undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Nov. 26)

No. 2 Louisville (7-0)

Last: def. Western Kentucky, 71-54; Next: Dec. 3 vs. Michigan

The Cardinals remained undefeated by racing out to a double-digit lead in the first half against Western Kentucky. Jordan Nwora scored 25 points in the win. Louisville has a big game coming up next, as the Cardinals play fellow undefeated Michigan on Dec. 3.

No. 5 Maryland (8-0)

Last: def Marquette, 84-63 Next: Dec. 4 vs. Notre Dame

The Terrapins are the Orlando Invitational champions, beating Marquette 84-63 in the title game. Maryland built a 21-point lead in the first half before holding on to win by the same margin. Anthony Cowan Jr. provided 22 points to spark the offense while Darryl Morsell chipped in a double-double. But it was the defense that was more impressive, holding Markus Howard to six points on 1-of-12 shooting.

No. 7 Virginia (7-0)

Last: def. Maine 46-26; Next: Dec. 4 vs. Purdue

Virginia knocked off Maine in one of the lowest scoring college basketball games in the shot-clock era. The Cavs held the Black Bears to just 26 points in their 20-point victory. Virginia was powered by their big men Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff who had 15 points and 13 points respectively.

No. 10 Ohio State (7-0)

Last: def. Morgan State, 90-57; Next: Dec. 4 at No. 6 North Carolina

The Buckeyes’ rout over Villanova in the Gavitt Games set the tone early in the season. Since then, Ohio State has won by 35, 29 and 33 points. UNC looms in the upcoming ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 14 Arizona (8-0)

Last: def. Penn, 92-82; Next: Dec. 1 vs. Wake Forest

The freshmen-led Wildcats are getting after it on the defensive end, keeping their first six opponents below 70 points. But what’s really attention-grabbing is forward Zeke Nnaji. The first-year big is shooting 77 percent with a range extending beyond the paint.

REWRITING HISTORY: 5 records that could be broken in 2019-20

Here are the remaining unbeaten teams in the top 25.

