Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 3, 2019

2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, matchups, scores, livestream links

The 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge continues with more games on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The three-day event continues through Wednesday, Dec. 4. Find the ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule, matchups and teams below.

The ACC leads 12-5-3 in the series against the Big Ten, but the conferences did tie 7-7 last year. The ACC hasn't lost to the Big Ten in the challenge since 2015, when the Big Ten won 8-6. In 2017, the ACC posted the challenge's biggest margin of victory: 11-3.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Times and TV channel information for each game will be announced at a later date.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami 81, Illinois 79 (ACC leads 1-0)
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60 (Tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 | Watch online
Northwestern at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ESPNU | Watch online
No. 4 Michigan at No. 1 Louisville | 9 p.m. | ESPN | Watch online
No. 17 Florida State at Indiana | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 | Watch online
Rutgers at Pitt | 9 p.m. | ESPNU | Watch online
No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN | Watch online

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Notre Dame at No. 3 Maryland | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN3 | Watch online
No. 5 Virginia at Purdue | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 | Watch online
Nebraska at Georgia Tech | 7:15 p.m. | ESPNU | Watch online
Wisconsin at N.C. State | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2 | Watch online
Wake Forest at Penn State | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU | Watch online
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN | Watch online

ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Preview

Two of this upcoming season's games in the event feature Elite Eight rematches from just this past season. First, Duke plays at Michigan State on Tuesday, Dec. 3. That will be a rematch of the East Regional final, where the No. 2 seed Spartans upset No. 1 Duke, the tournament's top overall seed, 68-67, in Washington, D.C.

In the other rematch, Virginia plays at Purdue on Wednesday, Dec. 4. In the teams' Elite Eight game in the South Regional in Louisville, Ky., the top-seeded Cavaliers beat No. 3 Purdue in a 80-75 overtime thriller.

The 2019 Challenge will feature 14 teams that reached the 2018 NCAA tournament, including national champion Virginia. Eleven of the 14 reached the Second Round and seven of the 14 reached the Sweet 16.

More than half of the 2019 games will be first-time meeting in the event: Boston College-Northwestern, Florida State-Indiana, Georgia Tech-Nebraska, Iowa-Syracuse, Louisville-Michigan, Maryland-Notre Dame, Penn State-Wake Forest and Rutgers-Pitt. One game is a rematch from last year, as Wisconsin is playing N.C. State for the second consecutive season. But this year's meeting will be in Raleigh, N.C.

There were three matchups between top 25 teams last season. No. 4 Virginia beat No. 24 Maryland, No. 15 Florida State defeated No. 19 Purdue and No. 7 Michigan routed No. 11 North Carolina. There were also a few upsets, as Penn State shocked No. 13 Virginia Tech, Louisville beat No. 9 Michigan State in overtime and Syracuse got by No. 16 Ohio State.

