Michigan soars to the top of Andy Katz's latest Power 36 college basketball rankings

Andy Katz explains why he had no problem moving Michigan from unranked to No. 1 in his Power 36

Everyone missed on Michigan. Everyone.

But what the Wolverines showed in the Bahamas last week is that results matter, projections do not.

One month into the season, the entire rankings are/should be shaken up.

There are plenty of chances for projected powers to move up and back to where they think they belong.

1. Michigan (NR): The undefeated Wolverines beat two top 10 teams to win the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

2. Kansas (6): The Jayhawks were impressive in the Maui Invitational title game with a win over Dayton.

3. Virginia (4): The Cavaliers defense is simply suffocating.

4. Maryland (5): The Terps beat three teams that are likely to be in the NCAA tournament field in Temple, Harvard and Marquette for a holiday tournament title in Orlando.

5. Louisville (3): Sorry, the Cards only drop because they haven’t been as impressive as the four above — yet.

6. Gonzaga (8): The Zags picked up an impressive win over Oregon but ran out of gas in the second half against Michigan.

7. North Carolina (7): The Tar Heels went 2-1 in the Bahamas with the only loss coming to Michigan.

8. Ohio State (12): The Buckeyes continue to look like a possible Big Ten title team.

9. Auburn (17): The Tigers were Final Four impressive in winning the Legends Classic.

10. Dayton (NR): The Flyers deserve high praise for a run to the Maui title game and they may have a first-team All-American in Obi Toppin.

11. Baylor (15): The Bears are the top challenger to Kansas for the Big 12 title just after one month.

12. Arizona (14): The Wildcats still haven’t beaten a ranked team, but they keep winning.

13. Colorado (29): The Buffaloes won in Las Vegas and are winning games it didn’t a year ago.

14. Florida State (18): The Seminoles beat Tennessee and then Purdue for an Emerald Coast Classic tournament title in Florida.

15. Oregon (13): The Ducks did go 1-2 in the Bahamas, but could have won all 3. And if you watch Oregon you can see how good this team will be by March.

16. Seton Hall (9): The Pirates didn’t beat the Ducks, showing that they still need to figure out how to close out games against elite teams. Still, they are impressive in spurts, especially when Myles Powell has the ball in his hands.

17. Michigan State (1): The drop is massive in large part because the Spartans lost to a Virginia Tech team that then went 0-2 during the final two days in Maui.

18. Duke (2): The Stephen F. Austin loss at home sends the Blue Devils plummeting.

19. Kentucky (11): The Wildcats have a home loss to Evansville, and has struggled since that game.

20. West Virginia (36): The Mountaineers beat a quality Wichita State team for a title in Cancun.

21. Tennessee (19): The Vols lost to the Seminoles. No shame in that. They rebounded back to beat VCU at the buzzer.

22. Florida (16): The Gators only drop because the other teams above have been more impressive overall.

23. Washington. (24): The Huskies are going to be a tough out as they continue to grow.

24: Oklahoma State (NR): The Cowboys 78-37 NIT Season Tip-off title win over Ole Miss was as impressive a win as any team has had this season.

25. Temple (26): The Owls were in a position to upset Maryland in the opener of the Orlando Invitational. They then took care of Texas A&M and Davidson.

26. Memphis (27): Precious Achiuwa has been an elite player for the Tigers.

27. San Diego State (33): The Aztecs claimed the Las Vegas Invitational title.

28. DePaul (34): The Blue Demons are 8-0. Let that sink in.

29. Saint Mary’s (35): The Gaels got Utah State back after losing to the Aggies last season.

30. Xavier (31): The Musketeers are going to be right there to challenge for the Big East title.

31. Utah State (22): The Aggies have been playing without Neemias Queta and still look like a potential MWC champ.

32. Villanova (25): The Wildcats will climb. Just give them time.

33. Penn State (21): The Nittany Lions never should have lost to Ole Miss. They are too good for that to happen again.

34: Texas (32): The Longhorns have the squad to stay in the mix all season long.

35: Marquette (NR): The Golden Eagles couldn’t hang with Maryland but it had a stellar first two games in Orlando with Markus Howard scoring 91 points in two games.

36: Butler (NR): The Bulldogs won a title in Kansas City by knocking off Stanford and Missouri.

First four out: 1. Arkansas; 2. Purdue; 3. VCU; 4. Richmond

Second four out: 5. Oklahoma; 6. Indiana; 7. BYU; 8. Notre Dame

Player of the week

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland: The senior point guard was dominant for the Terps in their Orlando Invitational title. Cowan scored 22 in the title win over Marquette, 20 in the semifinal win over Harvard and 30 against Temple in the opener. He finished with 13 assists, eight turnovers and seven steals to lead the undefeated Terps.

Team of the week

Michigan: The Wolverines cleaned up at home prior to the Battle 4 Atlantis, but there was a natural hesitation to go all-in with the Wolverines. That was a mistake. They were ready for primetime. Juwan Howard's crew played like a Final Four squad in winning arguably the best tournament in years with at least six teams likely heading to the NCAA tournament. Michigan beat Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga for the title.