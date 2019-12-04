DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 4, 2019

2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, matchups, scores, livestream links

Purdue's Matt Haarms talks upset over No. 5 Virginia, avenging Elite Eight loss

The 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge is in the books and the Big Ten took home an 8-6 victory. Check out the scores from every game below.

The ACC now leads 12-6-3 in the series against the Big Ten, and the conferences tied 7-7 last year. The ACC hadn't previously lost to the Big Ten in the challenge since 2015, when the Big Ten won 8-6. In 2017, the ACC posted the challenge's biggest margin of victory: 11-3.

2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Results

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami 81, Illinois 79 (ACC leads 1-0)
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60 (Tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54 (Big Ten leads 2-1)
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64 (Big Ten leads 3-1)
No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43 at (Big Ten leads 3-2)
Indiana 80, No. 17 Florida State 64 (Big Ten leads 4-2)
Pitt 71, Rutgers 60 (Big Ten leads 4-3)
No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan State 75 (Tied 4-4)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Purdue 69, No. 5 Virginia 40 (Big Ten leads 5-4)
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56 (Tied 5-5)
No. 3 Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51 (Big Ten leads 6-5)
N.C. State 69, Wisconsin 54 (Tied 6-6)
Penn State 76, Wake Forest 54 (Big Ten leads 7-6)
No. 6 Ohio State 74, No. 7 North Carolina 49 (Big Ten wins 8-6)

