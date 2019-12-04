Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Andy Katz explains why he had no problem moving Michigan from unranked to No. 1 in his Power 36

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. Through Dec. 4, there are 16 undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Dec. 4)

No. 1 Louisville (8-0)

Last: def. Michigan, 58-43; Next: Dec. 6 vs. Pittsburgh

The Cardinals remained undefeated by putting the clamps on Michigan, holding one of the hottest teams in the country to a season-low 43 points. Jordan Nwora scored 22 points in the win. Louisville has an ACC clash against Pittsburgh coming up on Dec. 6.

No. 3 Maryland (9-0)

Last: def Notre Dame, 72-51 Next: Dec. 7 vs. Illinois

The Terrapins dominated the Fighting Irish with big efforts from John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb. They scored 17 and 13 points, respectively. Paired with his points and 12 rebounds, Mooney had a double-double on the night. Maryland now awaits the Illini on Saturday.

No. 6 Ohio State (8-0)

Last: def. North Carolina, 74-49; Next: Dec. 7 vs. Penn State

The Buckeyes dominated the Tar Heels in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, awarding the overall victory to the Big Ten, 8-6. Ohio State gave North Carolina its worst loss (25 points) to a ranked team since Roy Williams took over the program.

No. 12 Arizona (9-0)

Last: def. Wake Forest, 73-66; Next: Dec. 7 vs. Baylor

The freshmen-led Wildcats are getting after it on the defensive end, keeping seven of their first nine opponents below 70 points. But what’s really attention-grabbing is forward Zeke Nnaji. The first-year big is shooting 77 percent with a range extending beyond the paint.

No. 14 Auburn (7-0)

Last: def. Richmond, 79-65; Next: Dec. 5 vs. Furman

Despite three starters gone from a Final Four team, Auburn's offense continues to thrive. Through their first seven games, the Tigers are averaging an electric 85.6 points per game, 25 fewer total points than the 2018 team did over the same timeframe.

No. 20 Colorado (7-0)

Last: def. Loyola Marymount, 76-64; Next: Dec. 7 vs. No. 2 Kansas

Loyola-Marymount's Eli Scott went for 31 points on the Buffaloes, but Colorado still pulled out a win in a game closer than the score reflected. McKinley Wright IV and D'Shawn Schwartz led the Buffaloes with 16 points. Colorado's next challenge doubles as its first true road game when the Buffaloes travel to Kansas.

No. 24 Butler (7-0)

Last: def. Ole Miss, 67-58; Next: Dec. 7 vs. Florida

At the one-month mark of the season, Butler owns wins over teams from the SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12. Those could hold weight at the end of the year, but the Bulldogs get two more chances to grab a signature non-conference win against Florida and Baylor in the upcoming week.

Arkansas (8-0)

Last: def. Austin Peay, 69-61; Next: Dec. 7 at Western Kentucky

Nolan Richardson was still coaching the last time Arkansas started 8-0. The Razorbacks have won three straight games by single digits. They can also win big, but don't necessarily have to when no team has scored more than 61 on them.

Delaware (9-0)

Last: def. Columbia, 84-76; Next: Dec. 7 at George Washington

Delaware is off to its best start in program history at 9-0. Efficiency has been the key in Newark, with the Blue Hens shooting just below 49 percent as a team. Both Ryan Allen and Nate Darling are connecting on at least 40 percent of their 3-point attempts.

DePaul (9-0)

Last: def Texas Tech, 65-60 (OT); Next: Dec. 8 vs. Buffalo

In DePaul's best start in 26 years, the Blue Demons continued to make history on Tuesday night by winning it's ninth-straight game for the first time since the 1993-94 season. The defense prevailed in an intense matchup while Jalen Coleman-Lands led the team with 20 points.

Duquesne (7-0)

Last: def. VMI, 71-58; Next: Dec. 9 vs. Columbia

Michael Hughes scored a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds to lift Duquesne over VMI, despite the Keydets' Travis Evee scoring a season-high 26 points. Hughes was near perfect all game, hitting 10 of 11 shots.

Indiana (8-0)

Last: def No. 17 Florida State, 80-64; Next: Dec. 7 at Wisconsin

The Hoosiers made a statement with a 16-point win over Florida State and Devonte Green added the exclamation point with a career-high 30 points ... off the bench. Indiana could see more votes in the upcoming AP poll. A road win over Wisconsin could potentially get the Hoosiers ranked.

Liberty (10-0)

Last: def. Trinity Baptist, 87-28; Next: Dec. 8 vs. Grand Canyon

The Flames have stayed hot by causing opposing teams to go ice-cold. Only Virginia allows fewer points per game than Liberty. In their last game, the Flames held NAIA opponent Trinity Baptist to 28 points. It is the ninth consecutive game they've held a team under 60.

San Diego State (9-0)

Last: def. Colorado State, 79-57; Next: Dec. 8 at San Jose State

San Diego State rode the wings of starter Malachi Flynn and Matt Mitchell off the bench in it's 79-57 victory over Colorado State. Flynn posted 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Mitchell scored 18 points and eight rebounds.

SMU (8-0)

Last: def. Northwestern State, 77-51; Next: Dec. 7 vs. Georgetown

Five Mustangs were in double figures in SMU's 26-point win over Northwestern State. But that's close to normal. Isiaha Mike, Kendric Davis, Tyson Holly and Feron Hunt all average double-digit points. What's more noteworthy is that three of them — Mike, Jolly and Hunt — shoot above 50 percent from the floor.

West Virginia (7-0)

Last: def. Rhode Island, 86-81; Next: Dec. 7 at St. John's

West Virginia looks to be getting back to its old ways on defense, holding opponents to 37 percent shooting. The Mountaineers have found ways to win high-scoring games with Akron and Rhode Island. In the other five games it's played, WVU hasn't let a team crack 65.