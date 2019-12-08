2019-20 Duke basketball schedule: Game times, TV channels, scores

Andy Katz explains why he had no problem moving Michigan from unranked to No. 1 in his Power 36

The 2019-20 Duke basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. Below, find the complete Blue Devils schedule.

The season started on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when Duke beat No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic. But Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 26, ending a 150-game nonconference home win streak that went back to 2000.

Number Name Position Height Weight Year Hometown 0 Wendell Moore Jr. F 6-6 213 Fr. Charlotte, NC 1 Vernon Carey Jr. C 6-10 270 Fr. Southwest Ranches, FL 2 Cassius Stanley G 6-6 193 Fr. Los Angeles 3 Tre Jones G 6-3 185 So. Apple Valley, MN 12 Javin DeLaurier F 6-10 237 Sr. Shipman, VA 13 Joey Baker F 6-7 208 So. Fayetteville, NC 14 Jordan Goldwire G 6-2 185 Jr. Norcross, GA 15 Alex O'Connell G 6-6 190 Jr. Roswell, GA 21 Matthew Hurt F 6-9 214 Fr. Rochester, MN 30 Michael Savarino G 6-0 182 Fr. Durham, NC 41 Jack White F 6-7 222 Sr. Traralgon, Victoria, Australia 45 Keenan Worthington F 6-9 211 Fr. Chapel Hill, NC 50 Justin Robinson F 6-9 202 Gr. San Antonio, TX 51 Mike Buckmire G 6-2 180 Jr. Blue Bell, PA

Gone are three top-10 picks, including No. 1 Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) and No. 3 RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) off a team that finished 32-6, won the ACC tournament title and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

But Duke is Duke.

Tre Jones is back as a sophomore after averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds as a freshmen. With Zion, Barrett and Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall pick) now in the NBA, Jones is the leading returning scorer from last season. One thing to keep an eye on: Can Jones improve his 3-point shooting? He shot 26.2 percent from distance as a freshman.

Jones has a bunch of newcomers to work with, including Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr. He'll have some returnees with him, however, such as Alex O'Connell, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier. In an exhibition win against Fort Valley State, Hurt (19 points), Cassius Stanley (16 points, 5 rebounds), Moore (15 points) and Carey (11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) all had big lines. Joey Baker led all players with 22 points.

Going into the season, Louisville, North Carolina and of course defending national champion Virginia are likely to be battling Duke for the regular-season ACC crown.