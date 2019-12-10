Down goes No. 1 (again) as Tech Tech upsets Louisville at the Jimmy V Classic

Down went No. 1 at the hands of not-so-silent Tech Tech (6-3). The Red Raiders created distance and discomfort between the Louisville Cardinals (9-1) in a 70-57 upset to open the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday night’s upset, Texas Tech was 0-5 against No. 1 teams in program history, losing by an average margin of 19.0 points per game. After Louisville's loss, only five undefeated teams remain this season.

Louisville trailed for the final 28:12 of regulation, but kept within striking distance late into the second half. The Cardinals came within four at the 8:43 mark via an 8-1 run until TTU's Chris Clarke’s 3 fizzled their drive and expanded the lead to 51-44. A Texas Tech timeout proceeded following by an immediate Louisville turnover.

For a slight second the Cardinals looked to recover, but the Red Raiders continued to deny, deny, deny.

Louisville missed several ensuing opportunities for offensive rebounds and struggled greatly with turnovers. The Cardinals turned the ball over 19 times to the Red Raiders' 14.

Louisville also struggled from behind the arc, finishing 3-of-17 to Texas Tech's 7-of-27. Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 18 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 13 points and Avery Benson's 10 off the bench.

Texas Tech had everything going late. Forcing a 10-point lead (58-48), Terrence Shannon Jr. made a jumper just before the tone of the shot clock with 2:28 left.

TJ Holyfield punctuated the victory with a 3-pointer to close out Texas Tech's historic upset.

Louisville is already the fourth No. 1 team to fall in the season's first six weeks.

Maryland falls to Penn State

Moments before Louisville's loss went final, another undefeated team fell to an unranked opponent Tuesday night. Penn State quieted No. 4 Maryland 76-69, in what turned out to be an eruption in Happy Valley. Nittany Lion fans stormed the court afterwards in celebration.

Led by Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, who each recorded double-doubles, five Nittany Lions scored double-digits in the win.

Maryland trailed Penn State 40-30 at halftime before battling back to a two-point deficit with 11:01 remaining. That would be the closest the Terps would come to a comeback as PSU closed out the upset.