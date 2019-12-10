Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there are five undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Dec. 10)

No. 3 Ohio State (9-0)

Last: def. Penn State, 106-74; Next: Dec. 15 at Minnesota

The Buckeyes dominated the Tar Heels in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, awarding the Big Ten the overall challenge victory. Ohio State handed North Carolina its worst loss to a ranked team since Roy Williams took over the program. They followed that up with a blowout win over Penn State, and the Buckeyes have a top-five defense in the country, per KenPom.

No. 12 Auburn (8-0)

Last: def. Furman, 81-78 (OT); Next: Dec. 14 vs. Saint Louis

Despite three starters gone from a Final Four team, Auburn's offense continues to thrive. Through their first eight games, the Tigers are averaging an electric 85 points per game. Auburn got 18 points from Isaac Okoro and the Tigers overcame a 4-of-25 shooting night from 3 to edge Furman in overtime.

No. 25 San Diego State (10-0)

Last: def. San Jose State, 59-57; Next: Dec. 18 vs. San Diego Christian

San Diego State needed a clutch last-second 3 from Malachi Flynn to escape its latest opponent in San Jose State and move to double-digits in the win column. After a nine-day rest and a home game against NAIA San Diego Christian, SDSU will then play Utah in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Duquesne (8-0)

Last: def. Columbia, 90-54; Next: Dec. 14 vs. Radford

Four Dukes scored in double figures in a blowout win over Columbia, led by Tavian Dunn-Martin with 25. Monday's win was Duquesne's second-highest offensive output of the season, behind only its 94-67 win over Princeton back on Nov. 5.

Liberty (11-0)

Last: def. Grand Canyon, 70-61; Next: Dec. 14 at Vanderbilt

The Flames have stayed hot by causing opposing teams to go ice-cold. Only Virginia allows fewer points per game than Liberty. In their most recent win against Grand Canyon, the Flames gave up more than 60 points (61) for only the second time this season.