Terry Towery | Associated Press | December 12, 2019

Illinois upsets No. 5 Michigan: Wolverines become third top-5 team to lose in two days

Dan Gavitt on college basketball's parity after Louisville's loss to Texas Tech

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.  — Kofi Cockburn had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to help Illinois upset No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot freshman from Jamaica dominated game from the opening tip, making two dunks that brought the crowd to its feet.

Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points, Adres Feliz had 13 and Giorgi Bezhanishvili 12 for Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten).

Jon Teske scored 16 points for Michigan (8-3, 1-1). Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers each scored 12 points.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PARITY: Four No. 1 teams have already lost | Dissecting early-season trends

With about four minutes left in the game, Cockburn hit a basket and was fouled. While celebrating, he inadvertently hit referee Lewis Garrison in the head and knocked him unconscious. Garrison’s condition was not available, although he did leave the court under his own power. The rest of the game was played with two referees.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Struggled offensively against a smothering Illinois defense, shooting 44-percent from the field and only 17-perecent from 3-point range. The Wolverines were outplayed under the basket, with Illinois scoring 44 points in the paint to Michigan’s 26.

Illinois: After close losses to Miami and Maryland, in which the lIlini had the ball and a chance to win both, they showed they could close out a good team.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.

Illinois: Hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

WHAT TO WATCH: Time, TV channel, prediction for Michigan vs. Oregon on Saturday

This article is written by Terry Towery from The Associated Press and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

The Big 10/ACC Challenge is something like college basketball’s Ryder Cup, won this year by the Big Ten 8-6. Here's a closer look at all the numerical bells and whistles of the 2019 version of this rivalry.
