Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 11, 2019

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 5 Michigan: Time, TV channel, prediction

Dan Gavitt on college basketball's parity after Louisville's loss to Texas Tech

The best game this weekend, at least in terms of AP Top 25 rankings, is on Saturday when No. 10 Oregon travels to No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

Oregon vs. Michigan time, TV channel

Michigan will host Oregon at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14. CBS will televise the game. You can also follow the score and get live stats here.

Oregon vs. Michigan preview

Michigan and Oregon were both part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament field but the two schools started on opposite sides of the bracket and didn't face each other. However, they did face two common opponents in the Bahamas. The Wolverines defeated North Carolina (73-64) and Gonzaga (82-64) en route to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. The Ducks fell to the Bulldogs in overtime (73-72) in the semifinals, then the Tar Heels in the third-place game (78-74).

Those two transitive-property victories, plus Michigan's home-court advantage and Oregon's cross-country travel, bode well for the Wolverines, at least on paper.

Michigan is one of eight schools that ranks in the top 25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, as of Tuesday afternoon, while Oregon's No. 8 offense is the highest-ranked unit of either school's offense or defense.

It'll be fascinating to see if either school can gain an advantage from behind the three-point line as both are shooting roughly 40 percent from distance — Oregon at 40.4 percent and Michigan at 39.9 percent — while admirably defending the arc. Michigan's opponents are shooting just 28.2 percent and Oregon's opponents are shooting 28.3 percent.

Both teams are led by senior point guards, Zavier Simpson for Michigan and Payton Pritchard for Oregon, and Saturday will be the first time the two schools have played since No. 3 seed Oregon beat No. 7 seed Michigan 69-68 in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, when Simpson and Pritchard were freshmen.

Oregon, Michigan prediction

Michigan 78, Oregon, 70

