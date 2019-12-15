Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there are four undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

MORE: College basketball game times, TV schedule | Scoreboard

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Dec. 15)

No. 12 Auburn (9-0)

Last: def. Saint Louis, 67-61; Next: Dec. 19 vs. N.C. State

Despite three starters gone from a Final Four team, Auburn's offense continues to thrive most nights. And even on an off shooting night against Saint Louis (36.1 percent from the field, but 10-for-26 on 3-pointers), the Tigers came out with a win. J'Von McCormick scored 20 points while making four of his eight 3-point attempts.

No. 25 San Diego State (10-0)

Last: def. San Jose State, 59-57; Next: Dec. 18 vs. San Diego Christian

San Diego State needed a clutch last-second 3 from Malachi Flynn to escape its latest opponent in San Jose State and move to double-digits in the win column. After a nine-day rest and a home game against NAIA San Diego Christian, SDSU will then play Utah in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Duquesne (9-0)

Last: def. Radford, 71-49; Next: Dec. 21 vs. Austin Peay

The Dukes didn't have much trouble against Radford, as they had a 17-point lead at halftime. Duquesne shot 50.9 percent from the floor, led by Marcus Weathers' 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Michael Hughes' 11 points on a perfect 5-for-5 day.

BRACKETOLOGY: Andy Katz's latest projected bracket

Liberty (12-0)

Last: def. Vanderbilt 61-56; Next: Dec. 20 vs. Towson

The Flames shot 41.5 percent from the field and 100% from the free throw line (12 for 12) to up their undefeated start to 12-0. Myo Baxter-Bell led the team with 18 points off the bench as Liberty beat an SEC school. Liberty will also play the SEC's LSU on Dec. 29.