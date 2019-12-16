These college basketball teams have strong March Madness resumes, according to the NCAA team sheets

The 2019-20 NET rankings debuted on Monday and Ohio State starts as the No. 1 team in the NET for the second season in a row. Monday also marked the debut of the official NCAA team sheets, which are visual snapshots of a team's resume.

They focus on visual data, including wins and losses, scores and dates, and advanced metrics. They're color coordinated, which makes them easily digestible.

Team sheets are updated daily and you can find them here.

While the release of the NET rankings drew a lot of attention from the college basketball world on Monday, so too should the team sheets, which allow us to begin to analyze and project the kind of resumes teams will compile before Selection Sunday.

Here's a look at which schools have done the most to build a strong resume in the first month and a half of the season, according to the NCAA team sheets that debuted on Dec. 16.

Duke's Quadrant 1 record is unmatched

Duke's home loss to Stephen F. Austin was notable because it ended the Blue Devils' 150-game, non-conference home winning streak. But guess what — as of December 16, it's not a "bad" loss.

Stephen F. Austin debuted at No. 74 in the NET, in large part because of the win over Duke (it's the team's only Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 win so far this season), which means that as of Monday, that was a Quadrant 2 game for Duke.

The cutoff point for Quadrant 2 home games is opponents that are ranked in the top 75 of the NET, so Stephen F. Austin just makes the cut.

Meanwhile, Duke is 4-0 in Quadrant 1, which is the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country. Most teams haven't played four Quadrant 1 games, let alone won that many.

In fact, just two teams in the country have three Quadrant 1 wins (Baylor and Gonzaga), so the Blue Devils have at least twice as many Quadrant 1 wins as most of their peers near the top of the NET rankings.

There are only three schools in the country with multiple Quadrant 1 wins and no Quadrant 1 losses: Duke (4-0), San Diego State (2-0) and DePaul (2-0).

Five of Duke's nine wins are in Quadrant 3 and Quadrant 4 but it has a quartet of great wins and it will have plenty of opportunity for more Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins in ACC play.

High-end Quadrant 1 wins

Quadrant 1 games are broken down into two different categories. Home games against opponents whose NET ranking is between No. 1 and No. 15, non-conference games against opponents whose NET ranking is between No. 1 and No. 25, and road games against opponents whose NET ranking is between No. 1 and No. 40 make up the high end of Quadrant 1.

These are the best-of-the-best wins in college basketball.

Three of Baylor's eight wins are high-end Quadrant 1 wins — a neutral-site win against Villanova, followed by home wins over Arizona and Butler. Gonzaga is 3-1 in high-end Quadrant 1 games with wins at Washington and Arizona, plus a neutral-site win over Oregon.

Duke has two such wins — in the Champions Classic against Kansas and at Michigan State — as do Oregon (against Memphis and at Michigan) and Penn State (at Georgetown, home against Maryland).

While some schools haven't played any high-end Quadrant 1 games, these five schools have won multiples of them.

The best combined record in Quadrants 1/2

Maryland and West Virginia, which debuted at No. 11 and No. 12 in the NET, respectively, each have a 5-1 record in Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 games. Each team's only loss this season falls under Quadrant 1.

The Terrapins have four Quadrant 2 wins while the Mountaineers have three.

Michigan has five combined wins between Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2, which is tied for the most in the country, but the Wolverines also have three Quadrant 1 losses — the most of any team ranked in the top 40 of the NET. There's a lot of basketball between Dec. 16 and Selection Sunday but that sets up Michigan's resume to be an interesting data point in March if it has no non-conference losses outside of Quadrant 1 but only one non-conference win in that quadrant so far.

Oklahoma State (5-3 in Quadrants 1/2) also has five wins in the top two quadrants.

The following schools have a 4-1 record in Quadrants 1/2 through games played on Sunday, Dec. 15:

No. 1 Ohio State (2-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2)

No. 4 Butler (2-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2)

No. 8 Louisville (1-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2)

No. 13 Duke (4-0 Q1, 0-1 Q2)

Road warriors

Nineteen schools have won multiple true road games this season without having lost a road game through Dec. 15:

No. 3 San Diego State (3-0)

No. 6 Gonzaga (3-0)

No. 13 Duke (2-0)

No. 16 Memphis (2-0)

No. 19 Liberty (2-0)

No. 28 Northern Iowa (3-0)

No. 30 Arizona State (2-0)

No. 38 Georgetown (2-0)

No. 41 Oklahoma State (2-0)

No. 43 DePaul (3-0)

No. 49 Temple (2-0)

No. 50 NC State (2-0)

No. 77 USC (2-0)

No. 88 SMU (2-0)

No. 89 Miami (FL) (2-0)

No. 117 Wright State (2-0)

No. 145 South Carolina (2-0)

No. 156 Coastal Carolina (2-0)

No. 183 Evansville (3-0)

Yale and William & Mary lead all teams with four true road wins this season. Both schools are 4-3 on the road.

Schools with high win total but few Quadrant 4 wins

Among the top 30 teams in the NET rankings, which is the cutoff point for a Quadrant 1 home win, many have four or five wins in the first three quadrants, which means that 40 to 50 percent of their wins have come in the lowest quadrant.

A Quadrant 4 loss could theoretically cost a team a seed line and keep a bubble team out of the NCAA Tournament, depending on other factors like its NET ranking, resume and ranking in other advanced metrics, but a Quadrant 4 win is the lowest category of wins.

Here are the schools ranked in the top 30 of the NET that have more than five wins in Quadrants 1-3.

Seven: Maryland, West Virginia, Duke, Oregon

Six: Butler, Auburn, Louisville, Arizona, Memphis, Penn State, Michigan, Richmond, Arkansas, Villanova, Florida State

Strength of schedule paying off

Kansas' strength of schedule and non-conference strength of schedule both rank No. 3 nationally, according to the NCAA team sheets. The Jayhawks have navigated that schedule to an 8-1 start and a No. 2 NET ranking.

Other teams that rank in the top 25 in both non-conference strength of schedule and the NET rankings, through Sunday's games, include Auburn (No. 11 NC SOS, No. 7 NET), Maryland (No. 24 NC SOS, No. 11 NET), West Virginia (No. 7 NC SOS, No. 12 NET), Oregon (No. 15 NC SOS, No. 17 NET) and Villanova (No. 19 NC SOS, No. 24 NET).