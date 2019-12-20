TRENDING:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 20, 2019

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, scores, schedule

Here's how the latest Power 36 compares to new AP Top 25, first NET rankings

Eight Division I men's basketball teams will meet in Hawai'i for the 2019 Diamond Head Classic during the week of Christmas, when they'll compete for a non-conference multi-team event title before conference play starts (or in some cases, resumes) across the country.

Ball State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Hawai'i, Houston, Portland, UTEP and Washington will enjoy the warm weather of Hawai'i this December. Action starts Sunday, Dec. 22 and continues through Christmas Day. Last year, TCU defeated Indiana State in the final, 83-69.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Diamond Head Classic, including the bracket, schedule, scores and teams.

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Bracket

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Scores, schedule

SUNDAY, dec. 22    
Teams Time (ET) TV channel
Houston vs. Portland 3 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia Tech vs. Boise State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Washington vs. Ball State 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Hawai'i vs. UTEP 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY, dec. 23    
Teams Time (ET) TV channel
TBD vs. TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. ESPN2
TBD vs. TBD 11 p.m. ESPN2
TBD vs. TBD 1:30 a.m. ESPNU
WEDNESDAY, dec. 25    
Teams Time (ET) TV channel
TBD vs. TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
TBD vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Teams, stats

  Ball state boise state georgia tech hawai'i
Record 6-4 6-4 4-5 7-3
League MAC Mountain West ACC Big West
Coach James Whitford Leon Rice Josh Pastner Eran Ganot/Chris Gerlufsen (interim)
PPG 74.2 80.4 65.4 72.8
Points against 59.3 69.7 68.4 69.0
Leading scorer Ishmael El-Amin (14.3 ppg) Derrick Alston Jr. (21.2 ppg) Michael Devoe (18.4 ppg) Eddie Stansberry
(19.7 ppg)
Leading rebounder Tahjai Teague
(7.9 rpg)		 RJ Williams
(9.1 rpg)		 Moses Wright
(8.0 rpg)		 Zigmars Raimo
(7.2 rpg)
Last NCAA tournament bid 2000 2015 2010 2016
  houston portland utep washington
Record 7-3 8-4 8-2 8-2
League AAC WCC C-USA Pac-12
Coach Kelvin Sampson Terry Porter Rodney Terry Mike Hopkins
PPG 77.7 71.2 69.7 74.0
Point against 66.5 63.0 61.2 64.0
Leading scorer Quentin Grimes
(13.9 ppg)		 Isaiah White
(14.8 ppg)		 Bryson Williams
(19.6 ppg)		 Isaiah Stewart
(18.0 ppg)
Leading rebounder Nate Hinton
(9.3 rpg)		 Jacob Tryon
(5.6 rpg)		 Bryson Williams
(7.0 rpg)		 Isaiah Stewart
(8.4 rpg)
Last NCAA
tournament bid		 2019 1996 2010 2019

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Champions

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP MVP
2018 TCU 83-69 Indiana State Alex Robinson, TCU
2017 Southern California 77-72 New Mexico State Bennie Boatwright,
Southern California
2016 San Diego State 62-48 San Francisco Zylan Cheatham,
San Diego State
2015 Oklahoma 83-71 Harvard Buddy Hield,
Oklahoma
2014 George Washington 60-54 Wichita State Kevin Larsen,
George Washington
2013 Iowa State 70-66 Boise State DeAndre Kane,
Iowa State
2012 Arizona 68-67 San Diego State Solomon Hill,
Arizona
2011 Kansas State 77-60 Long Beach State Rodney McGruder,
Kansas State
2010 Butler 84-68 Washington State Matt Howard,
Butler
2009 Southern California 67-56 UNLV Mike Gerrity,
Southern California

