2019 Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, scores, schedule

Eight Division I men's basketball teams will meet in Hawai'i for the 2019 Diamond Head Classic during the week of Christmas, when they'll compete for a non-conference multi-team event title before conference play starts (or in some cases, resumes) across the country.

Ball State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Hawai'i, Houston, Portland, UTEP and Washington will enjoy the warm weather of Hawai'i this December. Action starts Sunday, Dec. 22 and continues through Christmas Day. Last year, TCU defeated Indiana State in the final, 83-69.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Diamond Head Classic, including the bracket, schedule, scores and teams.

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Bracket

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Scores, schedule

MONDAY, dec. 23 Teams Time (ET) TV channel TBD vs. TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPNU TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD vs. TBD 11 p.m. ESPN2 TBD vs. TBD 1:30 a.m. ESPNU

WEDNESDAY, dec. 25 Teams Time (ET) TV channel TBD vs. TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPNU TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU TBD vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Teams, stats

Ball state boise state georgia tech hawai'i Record 6-4 6-4 4-5 7-3 League MAC Mountain West ACC Big West Coach James Whitford Leon Rice Josh Pastner Eran Ganot/Chris Gerlufsen (interim) PPG 74.2 80.4 65.4 72.8 Points against 59.3 69.7 68.4 69.0 Leading scorer Ishmael El-Amin (14.3 ppg) Derrick Alston Jr. (21.2 ppg) Michael Devoe (18.4 ppg) Eddie Stansberry

(19.7 ppg) Leading rebounder Tahjai Teague

(7.9 rpg) RJ Williams

(9.1 rpg) Moses Wright

(8.0 rpg) Zigmars Raimo

(7.2 rpg) Last NCAA tournament bid 2000 2015 2010 2016

houston portland utep washington Record 7-3 8-4 8-2 8-2 League AAC WCC C-USA Pac-12 Coach Kelvin Sampson Terry Porter Rodney Terry Mike Hopkins PPG 77.7 71.2 69.7 74.0 Point against 66.5 63.0 61.2 64.0 Leading scorer Quentin Grimes

(13.9 ppg) Isaiah White

(14.8 ppg) Bryson Williams

(19.6 ppg) Isaiah Stewart

(18.0 ppg) Leading rebounder Nate Hinton

(9.3 rpg) Jacob Tryon

(5.6 rpg) Bryson Williams

(7.0 rpg) Isaiah Stewart

(8.4 rpg) Last NCAA

tournament bid 2019 1996 2010 2019

2019 Diamond Head Classic: Champions