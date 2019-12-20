2019 Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, scores, schedule

Eight Division I men's basketball teams will meet in Hawai'i for the 2019 Diamond Head Classic during the week of Christmas, when they'll compete for a non-conference multi-team event title before conference play starts (or in some cases, resumes) across the country.
Ball State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Hawai'i, Houston, Portland, UTEP and Washington will enjoy the warm weather of Hawai'i this December. Action starts Sunday, Dec. 22 and continues through Christmas Day. Last year, TCU defeated Indiana State in the final, 83-69.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Diamond Head Classic, including the bracket, schedule, scores and teams.
2019 Diamond Head Classic: Bracket
2019 Diamond Head Classic: Scores, schedule
|SUNDAY, dec. 22
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Houston vs. Portland
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Georgia Tech vs. Boise State
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Washington vs. Ball State
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Hawai'i vs. UTEP
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|MONDAY, dec. 23
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|TBD vs. TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD vs. TBD
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD vs. TBD
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|WEDNESDAY, dec. 25
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|TBD vs. TBD
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|TBD vs. TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|TBD vs. TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD vs. TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
2019 Diamond Head Classic: Teams, stats
|Ball state
|boise state
|georgia tech
|hawai'i
|Record
|6-4
|6-4
|4-5
|7-3
|League
|MAC
|Mountain West
|ACC
|Big West
|Coach
|James Whitford
|Leon Rice
|Josh Pastner
|Eran Ganot/Chris Gerlufsen (interim)
|PPG
|74.2
|80.4
|65.4
|72.8
|Points against
|59.3
|69.7
|68.4
|69.0
|Leading scorer
|Ishmael El-Amin (14.3 ppg)
|Derrick Alston Jr. (21.2 ppg)
|Michael Devoe (18.4 ppg)
|Eddie Stansberry
(19.7 ppg)
|Leading rebounder
|Tahjai Teague
(7.9 rpg)
|RJ Williams
(9.1 rpg)
|Moses Wright
(8.0 rpg)
|Zigmars Raimo
(7.2 rpg)
|Last NCAA tournament bid
|2000
|2015
|2010
|2016
|houston
|portland
|utep
|washington
|Record
|7-3
|8-4
|8-2
|8-2
|League
|AAC
|WCC
|C-USA
|Pac-12
|Coach
|Kelvin Sampson
|Terry Porter
|Rodney Terry
|Mike Hopkins
|PPG
|77.7
|71.2
|69.7
|74.0
|Point against
|66.5
|63.0
|61.2
|64.0
|Leading scorer
|Quentin Grimes
(13.9 ppg)
|Isaiah White
(14.8 ppg)
|Bryson Williams
(19.6 ppg)
|Isaiah Stewart
(18.0 ppg)
|Leading rebounder
|Nate Hinton
(9.3 rpg)
|Jacob Tryon
(5.6 rpg)
|Bryson Williams
(7.0 rpg)
|Isaiah Stewart
(8.4 rpg)
|Last NCAA
tournament bid
|2019
|1996
|2010
|2019
2019 Diamond Head Classic: Champions
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|MVP
|2018
|TCU
|83-69
|Indiana State
|Alex Robinson, TCU
|2017
|Southern California
|77-72
|New Mexico State
|Bennie Boatwright,
Southern California
|2016
|San Diego State
|62-48
|San Francisco
|Zylan Cheatham,
San Diego State
|2015
|Oklahoma
|83-71
|Harvard
|Buddy Hield,
Oklahoma
|2014
|George Washington
|60-54
|Wichita State
|Kevin Larsen,
George Washington
|2013
|Iowa State
|70-66
|Boise State
|DeAndre Kane,
Iowa State
|2012
|Arizona
|68-67
|San Diego State
|Solomon Hill,
Arizona
|2011
|Kansas State
|77-60
|Long Beach State
|Rodney McGruder,
Kansas State
|2010
|Butler
|84-68
|Washington State
|Matt Howard,
Butler
|2009
|Southern California
|67-56
|UNLV
|Mike Gerrity,
Southern California