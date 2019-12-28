Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Here's how the latest Power 36 compares to new AP Top 25, first NET rankings

Here's how the latest Power 36 compares to new AP Top 25, first NET rankings

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there are two undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Dec. 28)

No. 8 Auburn (12-0)

Last: def. Lipscomb, 86-59; Next: Jan. 4 at Mississippi State

The Tigers remain undefeated after cruising to an 86-59 victory over Lipscomb on Sunday, Dec. 29. Five Auburn players reached double figure scoring, led by Danjel Purifoy's 17. The Tigers drained 12 3-pointers in the win and won the rebounding battle by a significant margin.

No. 20 San Diego State (13-0)

Last: def. Cal Poly, 73-57 Next: Jan. 1 vs. Fresno State

San Diego State concluded non-conference play with a 16-point win over Cal Poly. Earlier in the season, the Aztecs issued a statement with a 28-point win over Utah, just days after the Utes put together a complete 40 minutes in a win over Kentucky. The Aztecs are off to their best start since 2010-11, when they started 20-0.

