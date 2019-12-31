TRENDING:

FBS bowl game schedule

Here are the bowls to watch on New Year's Day

📈 Gonzaga is No. 1, WVU rises in Power 36 men's hoops rankings
basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 31, 2019

2019-20 Duke basketball schedule: Game times, TV channels, scores

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga stays No. 1 in final Power 36 of 2019

The 2019-20 Duke basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll. Below, find the complete Blue Devils schedule.

The season started on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when Duke beat No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic. But Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 26, ending a 150-game nonconference home win streak that went back to 2000.

2019-20 Duke basketball schedule: Game times, TV channels, scores

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel Score
Oct. 26
(Exhibition)		 vs. Northwest Missouri State 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra W, 69-63
Oct. 30
(Exhibition)		 vs. Fort Valley State 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra W, 126-57
Nov. 5 vs. No. 3 Kansas
(New York)		 7 p.m. ESPN W, 68-66
(1-0)
Nov. 8 vs. Colorado State 7 p.m. ACC Network W, 89-55
(2-0)
Nov. 12 vs. Central Arkansas 7 p.m. ACC Network W, 105-54
(3-0)
Nov. 15 vs. Georgia State 7 p.m. ACC Network W, 74-63
(4-0)
Nov. 21 vs. California
(New York)		 9 p.m. ESPN2 W, 87-52
(5-0)
Nov. 22 Georgetown
(New York)		 7 p.m. ESPN2 W, 81-73
(6-0)
Nov. 26 vs. Stephen F. Austin 9 p.m. ACC Network Extra L, 85-83 (OT)
(6-1)
Nov. 29 vs. Winthrop 7 p.m. ACC Network W, 83-70
(7-1)
Dec. 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 9:30 p.m. ESPN W, 87-75
(8-1)
Dec. 6 at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ACC Network W, 77-63
(9-1)
Dec. 19 vs. Wofford 7 p.m. ESPN2 W, 86-57
(10-1)
Dec. 28 vs. Brown 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 W, 75-50
(11-1)
Dec. 31 vs. Boston College 6 p.m. ACC Network  
Jan. 4 at Miami 3 or 8 p.m. ESPN  
Jan. 8 at Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACC Network  
Jan. 11 vs. Wake Forest 8 p.m. ACC Network  
Jan. 14 at Clemson 7 p.m. TBD  
Jan. 18 vs. Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN  
Jan. 21 vs. Miami 9 p.m. ESPN  
Jan. 28 vs. Pitt 9 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU  
Feb. 1 at Syracuse TBD ESPN  
Feb. 4 at Boston College 7 p.m. TBD  
Feb. 8 at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN  
Feb. 10 vs. Florida State 7 p.m. ESPN  
Feb. 15 vs. Notre Dame 4 p.m. TBD  
Feb. 19 at NC State 9 p.m. ESPN  
Feb. 22 vs. Virginia Tech 4 p.m. TBD  
Feb. 25 at Wake Forest 7 p.m. ACC Network  
Feb. 29 at Virginia TBD ESPN/ESPN2  
March 2 vs. NC State 7 p.m. ESPN  
March 7 vs. North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN  
March 10-14 ACC tournament
(Greensboro, NC)		 TBD    

2019-20 Duke basketball roster

Number Name Position Height Weight Year Hometown
0 Wendell Moore Jr. F 6-6 213 Fr. Charlotte, NC
1 Vernon Carey Jr. C 6-10 270 Fr. Southwest Ranches, FL
2 Cassius Stanley G 6-6 193 Fr. Los Angeles
3 Tre Jones G 6-3 185 So. Apple Valley, MN
12 Javin DeLaurier F 6-10 237 Sr. Shipman, VA
13 Joey Baker F 6-7 208 So. Fayetteville, NC
14 Jordan Goldwire G 6-2 185 Jr. Norcross, GA
15 Alex O'Connell G 6-6 190 Jr. Roswell, GA
21 Matthew Hurt F 6-9 214 Fr. Rochester, MN
30 Michael Savarino G 6-0 182 Fr. Durham, NC
41 Jack White F 6-7 222 Sr. Traralgon, Victoria, Australia
45 Keenan Worthington F 6-9 211 Fr. Chapel Hill, NC
50 Justin Robinson F 6-9 202 Gr. San Antonio, TX
51 Mike Buckmire G 6-2 180 Jr. Blue Bell, PA

POLLS: The latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

Duke basketball: 2019-20 season preview

Gone are three top-10 picks, including No. 1 Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) and No. 3 RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) off a team that finished 32-6, won the ACC tournament title and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

But Duke is Duke.

SCHEDULE: The upcoming college basketball TV channel, game time information

Tre Jones is back as a sophomore after averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds as a freshmen. With Zion, Barrett and Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall pick) now in the NBA, Jones is the leading returning scorer from last season. One thing to keep an eye on: Can Jones improve his 3-point shooting? He shot 26.2 percent from distance as a freshman.

Jones has a bunch of newcomers to work with, including Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr. He'll have some returnees with him, however, such as Alex O'Connell, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier. In an exhibition win against Fort Valley State, Hurt (19 points), Cassius Stanley (16 points, 5 rebounds), Moore (15 points) and Carey (11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) all had big lines. Joey Baker led all players with 22 points.

Going into the season, Louisville, North Carolina and of course defending national champion Virginia are likely to be battling Duke for the regular-season ACC crown.

College basketball game times, TV schedule

These are the NCAA DI men's college basketball TV schedule and game times for this week of the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

Here's how San Diego State's Brian Dutcher led a resilient, experienced Aztec team to No. 1 in the NET rankings

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher chatted with NCAA.com's Andy Katz on this week's March Madness 365 podcast with topics ranging from the the Aztecs' surge through the NET rankings to the competitive nature of the Mountain West Conference.
READ MORE

13 college basketball predictions that absolutely, positively can happen in 2020

With the new year upon us, there is a new year of opportunity in college basketball. Here is a look at 13 'why not' scenarios that we just might see happen in 2020.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners