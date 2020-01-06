MEN'S HOOPS:

Tonight

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Maryland

🎙️Latest Madness 365 podcast

❄️10 can't-miss matchups this winter

Michigan St. soars in Power 36
basketball-men-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | January 6, 2020

Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

The history and evolution of the 3-point line in college basketball

Kentucky has six consecutive appearances into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and is looking to break through to its first Final Four since 2015.

Kentucky Wildcats full 2019-20 basketball schedule

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. Scores can be tracked game-by-game on our live scoreboard.

Opponent Date Location TV
Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 New York, NY ESPN
Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 Lexington, KY SECN
Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 Lexington, KY SECN
Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 Lexington, KY ESPN2
Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 Lexington, KY SECN
Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 Lexington, KY SECN
UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 Lexington, KY ESPN
Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 Las Vegas, NV ESPN2
Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 Las Vegas, NV CBS
Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 Lexington, KY CBS
Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 Athens, GA ESPN/2/U
Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 Columbia, SC SECN
Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 Lubbock, TX ESPN
Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U
Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 Knoxville, TN CBS
Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN
Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 Lexington, KY CBS
Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, March 7 Gainesville, FL CBS

SEC PREDICTIONS: Andy Katz looks at 5 things to keep tabs on in 2019-20

NOTABLE GAMES

Michigan State  — Kentucky opened its season on Nov. 5 in New York at the State Farm Champions Classic. The Wildcats participated in the 2018 edition of the event, losing to Duke by 34. This time around, they faced Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans brought back Cassius Winston, a trendy preseason candidate for the Wooden Award, looking to build off their Final Four run. But it was freshman Tyrese Maxey who shined brightest, scoring 26 points in his debut, a 69-62 Wildcat victory.

Louisville — Bright lights don't seem to affect Tyrese Maxey, if anything it might help him. The Wildcats hosted their annual meeting against Louisville and it was another career night for the freshman guard. Maxey's 27 points set a new career-high while Nick Richards scored seven straight points in overtime, leading Kentucky to a 78-70 win over Louisville, its third-consecutive win over the Cardinals.

Texas Tech — Kentucky's Jan. 25 visit to Lubbock could be one of the marquee matchups of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Sure, you could argue Texas Tech lost a fair amount from the group that was the national runner-up a year ago. But the Red Raiders return guards Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti in addition to Virginia Tech transfer Chris Clarke and a promising crop of freshmen. This non-conference bout could have all the makings of a postseason atmosphere.

Tickets

You can find tickets to all of Kentucky's home games here.

Top returning players

A learning curve is expected when replacing four starters, but Kentucky reloaded with a highly-touted recruiting class and returns veterans poised for larger roles this season.

Ashton Hagans blossomed for Kentucky once the calendar turned to 2019. The defensive-minded point guard showed glimpses of two-way potential, producing 12 of his 13 double-digit scoring performances after the new year while leading the 'Cats in assists and steals as a freshman. After UK lost Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro to the NBA Draft, Hagans returns to Lexington as a potential lead guard and reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

The frontcourt tandem of EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards appeared in every game a season ago, though each averaged less than 20 minutes per contest. Those roles could be similar if John Calipari opts for more small-ball and perimeter-heavy sets. But Richards and Montgomery provide valuable experience  to a relatively young team without much low-post depth. Both players averaged at least one block per game, numbers that could increase with more minutes. 

Preseason ranking

Kentucky opens the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll. The team's 52nd appearance in the preseason poll is the most of any program and this is the ninth consecutive year the Wildcats start in the Top 5. Check out the complete Top 25 below.

RANK TEAM POINTS 2018-19 RECORD
1 Michigan State (60) 1,619 32-7
2 Kentucky (2) 1,497 30-7
3 Kansas (3) 1,457 26-10
4 Duke 1,399 32-6
5 Louisville 1,386 20-14
6 Florida 1,313 20-16
7 Maryland 1,134 23-11
8 Gonzaga 1,096 33-4
9 North Carolina 1,060 29-7
10 Villanova 1,048 26-10
11 Virginia 1,007 35-3
12 Seton Hall 863 20-14
13 Texas Tech 837 31-7
14 Memphis 773 22-14
15 Oregon 742 25-13
16 Baylor 523 20-14
17 Utah State 491 28-7
18 Ohio State 407 20-15
19 Xavier 356 19-16
20 Saint Mary's (Cal) 330 22-12
21 Arizona 265 17-15
22 LSU 234 28-7
23 Purdue 230 26-10
24 Auburn 210 30-10
25 VCU 193 25-8

NCAA BRACKET HALL OF FAME: Every bracket winner since 2014, and how they did it

March Madness 2020

Selection Sunday is set for March 15, 2020. After that, 67 games will be played over 21 days to determine a champion, a title last held by Kentucky in 2012. The Wildcats have come close since, reaching the Final Four in 2014 and 2015.

Will Kentucky be playing during the season's final weekend? Regardless, here are the dates and location of the 2020 Final Four.

When is the 2020 Final Four

The Final Four of the 2020 NCAA tournament is set for Saturday, April 4. On Monday, April 6, the two winners will compete for a national championship. All three games will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For 2020 Final Four ticket information, click or tap here.

ALL ACCESS: Complete preseason guide and schedule for the 2020 NCAA tournament

Below are each of Kentucky's previous national championship victories. 

YEAR GAME
1948 Kentucky 58, Baylor 42
1949 Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36
1951 Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58
1958 Kentucky 84, Seattle 72
1978 Kentucky 94, Duke 88
1996 Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67
1998 Kentucky 78, Utah 69
2012 Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

MARCH MADNESS HISTORY: Every NCAA tournament winner since 1939

Future Final Four dates

FINAL FOUR DATES HOSTS CITY, STATE FACILITY
April 3/5, 2021 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

These are the five best women's basketball players at every position

Through the first two months of the 2019-20 women's basketball season, these are the five best players at every position.
READ MORE

The 11 best Kentucky men's basketball players of the 2010s

These were the 11 best Kentucky men's basketball players last decade.
READ MORE

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech: 2019 Belk Bowl time, TV channel, prediction, preview

Kentucky (7-5) and Virginia Tech (8-4) will meet in the Belk Bowl at noon ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Find a prediction, preview and more for the game below.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners