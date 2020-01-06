Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there are two undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

MORE: College basketball game times, TV schedule | Scoreboard

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 6)

No. 5 Auburn (13-0)

Last: def. Mississippi State 80-68; Next: Jan. 8 vs. Vanderbilt

Auburn trailed by nine points in the first half but still ran away from Mississippi State on the road. The Tigers held the Bulldogs to 33.8 percent shooting. Offensively, all five starters scored in double figures, led by J'Von McCormick's 28 points (9-for-17 field goals, 8-for-11 free throws).

No. 7 San Diego State (15-0)

Last: def. Utah State, 77-68; Next: at Wyoming, Jan. 8

San Diego State is off to its best start since 2010-11, when it started 20-0. SDSU has picked up right where it left off in the new year, keeping its perfect record intact with a smothering defensive performance. Prior to Saturday's win against Utah State, no team had scored more than 57 against the Aztecs since November. San Diego State held Utah State to 42.6 percent shooting and just 26 percent 3-point shooting. Malachi Flynn scored a team-high 22 points, while Matt Mitchell and Yanni Wetzell also scored in double figures. Next up is a road trip to Wyoming.

BRACKETOLOGY: Andy Katz's latest projected bracket