No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Maryland: Prediction, time, TV channel, preview

While 12 of the Big Ten's 14 teams were 1-1 in conference play through their first two games in league play, Ohio State (11-3) and Maryland (12-2) are on the short list of the best teams in the conference, according to advanced metrics. After Sunday, the Buckeyes rank No. 4 on kenpom.com and the Terrapins are No. 8.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ohio State-Maryland matchup.

Ohio State at Maryland: Time, TV channel

Maryland will host Ohio State at 7 ET tonight, Jan. 7. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Click or tap here for live stats.

Ohio State at Maryland: Preview, key stats

Ohio State is one of three teams in the country — with Duke and Kansas being the other — that ranks in the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency thanks to their No. 11 offense and No. 6 defense. Additionally, Maryland is one of six teams that ranks in the top 25 on both ends of the floor, so expect a competitive game in College Park.

The Terrapins are undefeated at home this season, winning all eight of their games in the Xfinity Center, including wins over Illinois, Notre Dame, Rhode Island and Indiana. Their win over the Hoosiers came by 16 points on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are 1-1 on the road win a win at North Carolina and a loss at Minnesota.

They recently suffered their second and third losses of the season to West Virginia and Wisconsin. In their loss to the Mountaineers in Cleveland, they shot just 7-of-24 inside the arc and 8-of-24 from behind it. Their 3-point shooting came back to bite them against the Badgers, too, when they made just 6-of-20.

The Terrapins benefit from the best season of senior point guard Anthony Cowan's career as he's averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Sophomore forward Jalen Smith, 6-10, gives the Terps an inside-out balance with Cowan. Smith is the primary reason that Maryland ranks 16th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage as the Terrapins rebound more than 36 percent of their missed shots.

That could be a key stat to watch in the game as Ohio State (143rd nationally in defensive rebounding percentage) is just so-so on the defensive glass. The Buckeyes, however, are great at defending shots inside, holding opponents to just 39.4 percent on 2-point attempts (second nationally).

Ohio State's second-leading scorer Duane Washington (11.8 points per game), has recently moved back and forth from the starting lineup to the bench after missing two games with a rib injury, so keep an eye on whether Washington continues to play as a reserve or returns to his previous role as a starter. Along with freshman guard D.J. Carton (9.7 ppg), Washington can provide a scoring punch off the bench, or as his resumed role as a starter, while the team's leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson (14.7 ppg), serves as the team's primary scoring option.

Tuesday is one of two remaining games for Ohio State in which the Buckeyes have less than a 51 percent chance of victory, according to kenpom.com, and a win at Maryland would be the team's best best so far this season.

Ohio State at Maryland: Prediction

Maryland 76, Ohio State 68