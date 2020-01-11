Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there are two undefeated DI men's college basketball teams. We'll continue to track them all season to see if anyone can keep that slate clean for an entire campaign.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s who still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 11)

No. 5 Auburn (15-0)

Last: def. Georgia 82-60; Next: Jan. 15 at Alabama

There'd be no close call for the Tigers this time after letting a big lead slip away against Vanderbilt a few days earlier. Auburn led by as many as 25 points, holding Georgia below 40 percent while the Tigers shot better than 53 percent. Samir Doughty had a team-high 17 points, one of three Auburn scorers in double figures. Auburn heads to Tuscaloosa next to face Alabama in the front end of a two-game road trip.

No. 7 San Diego State (17-0)

Last: def. Boise State, 83-65; Next: Jan. 14 at Fresno State

San Diego State is off to its best start since 2010-11, when it started 20-0. The Aztecs continue to smother opponents, holding Wyoming to 52 points on 33 percent shooting. It's the seventh opponent in eight games that has been unable to crack 60 on the Aztecs. Malachi Flynn had a game-high 19 points while Yanni Wetzell chipped in 17 without missing a shot. Up next is a road game at Fresno State.

