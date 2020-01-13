The toughest challenges remaining for Bellarmine to have an undefeated DII men's basketball season

The Bellarmine Knights are off to a perfect start in the 2019-20 season. They are the last remaining undefeated team in DII men's basketball and, to no one's surprise, the No. 1 team in every poll and rankings.
The Knights have put themselves to the test early, taking down then-No. 13 Indianapolis by two points on the road and then-No. 20 Southern Indiana by 14 at home. But there is a lot of work left to do.
Here's what you should know about the remaining schedule:
- Bellarmine has 15 games remaining, eight of which are home at Knights Hall. The Knights are 80-3 in Louisville, Kentucky since the 2014-15 season, including a 67-game record-setting home winning streak.
- Entering the week of Jan. 13, 12 of the 15 remaining teams have a winning record on Bellarmine's slate.
- The Knights have four games remaining against teams that have spent at least a week in the top 25 this season.
So, who are some of those tough teams remaining?
Bellarmine | 12-0
|Date
|Team
|Record/Rank *
|Final score
|Jan. 16
|vs. UMSL (14-1/No. 23)
|TBA
|Jan. 20
|vs. UIndy
|Jan. 23
|vs. Southwest Baptist
|Jan. 25
|vs. Drury
|Jan. 30
|at Illinois Springfield
|Feb. 27
|vs. Southern Indiana
* = at time of game