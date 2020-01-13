The toughest challenges remaining for Bellarmine to have an undefeated DII men's basketball season

The Bellarmine Knights are off to a perfect start in the 2019-20 season. They are the last remaining undefeated team in DII men's basketball and, to no one's surprise, the No. 1 team in every poll and rankings.

DII MEN'S POWER 10: Bellarmine holds at No. 1, Lincoln Memorial rises

The Knights have put themselves to the test early, taking down then-No. 13 Indianapolis by two points on the road and then-No. 20 Southern Indiana by 14 at home. But there is a lot of work left to do.

DII UNDEFEATED SEASONS: Bearcats run the table in 2019 | Findlay's 36-0 2009 season

Here's what you should know about the remaining schedule:

Bellarmine has 15 games remaining, eight of which are home at Knights Hall. The Knights are 80-3 in Louisville, Kentucky since the 2014-15 season, including a 67-game record-setting home winning streak.

Entering the week of Jan. 13, 12 of the 15 remaining teams have a winning record on Bellarmine's slate.

The Knights have four games remaining against teams that have spent at least a week in the top 25 this season.

So, who are some of those tough teams remaining?

Bellarmine | 12-0

Date Team Record/Rank * Final score Jan. 16 vs. UMSL (14-1/No. 23) (14-1/No. 23) TBA Jan. 20 vs. UIndy TBA TBA Jan. 23 vs. Southwest Baptist TBA TBA Jan. 25 vs. Drury TBA TBA Jan. 30 at Illinois Springfield TBA TBA Feb. 27 vs. Southern Indiana TBA TBA

* = at time of game