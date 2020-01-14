Baylor, Duke, Butler and Gonzaga are the No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's 1st NCAA bracket projection of 2020

Baylor, Duke, Butler and Gonzaga are the No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's first NCAA bracket projection of 2020

Just about two months from Selection Sunday for men's college basketball, NCAA.com basketball expert Andy Katz filled out a 2020 March Madness bracket based on everything he has seen so far this season, through Jan. 13, 2020.

Last year, Katz filed almost a dozen bracket predictions throughout the season. In his final prediction before Selection Sunday, he got 67 of the 68 teams correct.

He also filled out a preseason bracket in September, 50 days before opening night last fall, and one in early December, roughly 100 days from Selection Sunday.

Let's take a look at where Katz projects this year's tournament field about halfway into the regular season, and about two months from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

And here's that same bracket in table form.

MIDWEST WEST SOUTH EAST 1 Butler Gonzaga Baylor Duke 16 Quinnipiac/Robert Morris Winthrop Grambling/Norfolk State Murray State 2 Kansas San Diego State Auburn West Virginia 15 Wright State Charlotte South Dakota State Stony Brook 3 Dayton Oregon Wichita State Michigan State 14 Montana UC Irvine New Mexico State Colgate 4 Florida State Kentucky Louisville Seton Hall 13 Stephen F. Austin William & Mary Western Carolina Georgia State 5 Michigan Stanford Villanova Maryland 12 Yale Northern Iowa Florida/Oregon State Akron 6 Memphis Wisconsin Ohio State Arkansas 11 Minnesota Oklahoma VCU Houston/Utah 7 LSU Creighton Arizona Colorado 10 Indiana Purdue Virginia Tech Marquette 8 Illinois Penn State Rutgers Texas Tech 9 BYU Liberty Saint Mary's Iowa

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Baylor, Duke, Butler, Gonzaga take No. 1 seeds

We already knew the 2019-20 season was volatile with six different teams holding the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll so far this season but Andy Katz's latest bracket projection reinforces that notion. All four No. 1 seeds have changed since his last bracket projection in early December.

Gone are Michigan, Louisville, Kansas and Virginia. Replacing them are Baylor, Duke, Butler and Gonzaga.

Get this: two of the projected No. 1 seed in Katz's latest bracket have never been a No. 1 seed. Baylor has been a No. 3 seed four times, most recently in 2017, and Butler has been a projected seed (a top-four seed) just once when the Bulldogs were a No. 4 seed, also in 2017.

So while Duke was the No. 1 overall seed last season and Gonzaga was also the top seed in its region in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the 2020 NCAA Tournament could potentially have two newcomers, plus two familiar faces, on the No. 1 seed line, which is exciting.

Another story line is that the Midwest Regional, where Katz currently has Butler as the No. 1 seed in the region, is being held in Indianapolis — Butler's hometown. The 'Dawgs made history in 2010 with their national runner-up finish in Indy, so could they make another Final Four run 10 years later while playing critical tournament games in the same city?

The biggest movers

Baylor, one of Katz's projected No. 1 seeds, climbed 13 spots from the last bracket projection in early December and the Bears can thank last week's road sweep of Texas Tech and Kansas as a major reason why. Their climb from a projected No. 4 seed to a No. 1 seed was impressive but that's nothing compared to Butler's climb from No. 37 on Katz's last seed list (a No. 10 seed) to No. 3.

That's an improvement from a potential bubble team to one of the best teams in the country. Impressive stuff.

Here are the teams that made the biggest jumps from Katz's last seed line projections to his latest one, starting with notable schools that weren't projected to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament in December's bracket projection:

Wichita State — out of the projected field to No. 10 overall

Stanford — out of the projected field to No. 17 overall

Wisconsin — out of the projected field to No. 24 overall

LSU — out of the projected field to No. 25 overall

Creighton — out of the projected field to No. 26 overall

Illinois — out of the projected field to No. 29 overall

Rutgers — out of the projected field to No. 30 overall

Iowa — out of the projected field to No. 33 overall

Virginia Tech — out of the projected field to No. 37 overall

Indiana — out of the projected field to No. 38 overall

Minnesota — out of the projected field to No. 43 overall

Houston — out of the projected field to No. 44 overall

Utah — out of the projected field to No. 46 overall

Oregon State — out of the projected field to No. 47 overall

Butler — 34 spots

San Diego State — 21 spots

Baylor — 13 spots

Villanova — 13 spots

BYU — 12 spots

Arkansas — 11 spots

West Virginia — 11 spots

Louisville— 10 spots

Dayton — 9 spots

Duke — 8 spots

The bubble

Katz's last four at-large bids went to Houston, Florida, Utah and Oregon State.

Since the Beavers earned a No. 5 seed in the 1990 NCAA Tournament, they've made the tournament just once, in 2016 in the second year of current head coach Wayne Tinkle's tenure. So if Oregon State were to squeak into the tournament and play in the First Four, that would be a huge deal in Corvallis.

Katz's first four teams out were Xavier, Saint Louis, Richmond and NC State.

The next four out were USC, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Washington.

