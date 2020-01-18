TRENDING:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | January 19, 2020

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

College basketball rankings: Baylor is the new No. 1 in Andy Katz's Power 36

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 7 San Diego State (19-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 18)

No. 7 San Diego State (19-0)

Last: def. Nevada 68-55; Next: Jan. 21 vs. Wyoming

San Diego State is off to its best start since 2010-11, when it started 20-0. This season's Aztecs are now one win away from matching that, as they rallied to beat Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 18. San Diego State trailed by two points at halftime but then took over in the second half to win by 13. Four players hit double digits in scoring (Yanni Wetzell led with 17), but the defense controlled the game. Nevada shot only 28.6 percent. 

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

  • Tuesday, Jan. 21 vs. Wyoming at 11 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Jan. 26 at UNLV at 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 29 at New Mexico at 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 1 vs Utah State at 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 8 at Air Force at 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico at 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

 

