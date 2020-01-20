HOOPS:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 20, 2020

Bellarmine becomes last undefeated team to lose this DII men's basketball season

Northwest Missouri State claims the 2019 DII Men's Basketball Championship

The final perfect DII men's basketball team has fallen. No. 1 Bellarmine, the last undefeated team in the nation with a 14-0 start to the season, lost to Indianapolis 81-76 in overtime Monday night.

DII MEN'S POWER 10: Bellarmine holds at No. 1, Lincoln Memorial rises

UIndy trailed by 15 points at the half in Monday's upset but came back to take the lead in the second half, outscoring Bellarmine 43-28 in the frame. Bellarmine battled back to send the game to overtime before UIndy closed out the win, powered by Trevor Lakes' 17 points and 10 rebounds.

In building their 14-0 start, the Knights put themselves to the test early, taking down then-No. 13 UIndy in their first meeting by two points on the road, then-No. 20 Southern Indiana by 14 at home and-No. 18 Missouri-St. Louis by five at home. 

Bellarmine had been 81-3 at home since the 2014-15 season before Monday night's defeat. 

DII UNDEFEATED SEASONS: Bearcats run the table in 2019 | Findlay's  36-0 2009 season

