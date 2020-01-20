Bellarmine becomes last undefeated team to lose this DII men's basketball season

The final perfect DII men's basketball team has fallen. No. 1 Bellarmine, the last undefeated team in the nation with a 14-0 start to the season, lost to Indianapolis 81-76 in overtime Monday night.

UIndy trailed by 15 points at the half in Monday's upset but came back to take the lead in the second half, outscoring Bellarmine 43-28 in the frame. Bellarmine battled back to send the game to overtime before UIndy closed out the win, powered by Trevor Lakes' 17 points and 10 rebounds.

In building their 14-0 start, the Knights put themselves to the test early, taking down then-No. 13 UIndy in their first meeting by two points on the road, then-No. 20 Southern Indiana by 14 at home and-No. 18 Missouri-St. Louis by five at home.

Bellarmine had been 81-3 at home since the 2014-15 season before Monday night's defeat.

