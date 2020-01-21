HOOPS:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 21, 2020

2020 NCAA DII bracket: Printable DII men's basketball tournament .PDF

Northwest Missouri State claims the 2019 DII Men's Basketball Championship

The 2020 DII men's basketball championship tournament begins play around the nation on Saturday, March 14. Before the selection committee announces the 64-team field, here's a look at the 2020 NCAA DII bracket as well as the important dates you need to know and how the tournament works. You can tap or click right here to get your printable version of the blank bracket

RANKINGS: Bellarmine still on top, for now | NABC rankings

Here's what you need to know about the 2020 NCA DII men's tournament. 

2020 DII men's basketball championship: The bracket

On Sunday, March 8 the DII men's basketball national committee will select the 64 schools that will play for a national championship on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what the bracket will look like:

Tap or click on the graphic above to expand.

The 2020 NCAA DII tournament: Important dates to know

The bracket will begin to take shape on Feb. 18 when the first regional rankings are released. The committee will release the top 10 teams in each of the eight regions, giving us insight to who the final 64 teams to advance will be. 

DII UPSETS: UIndy over Bellarmine  | Central Missouri over NW Missouri St.| Rollins over Nova Southeastern

You'll also notice that the championship game is not part of the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana this year. That is because it will be played in Atlanta, Georiga during Final Four weekend when the Division I, DII and DIII men's basketball championships will be decided in a two-day span.

EVENT DATE TIME How to view
First regional rankings released Wed., Feb. 19 TBD On NCAA.com
Selection show Sun., March 8 10:30 p.m. ET On NCAA.com
Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) March 14, 15, 17 TBD TBD
Elite Eight Thurs., March 26 TBD TBD
National semifinals Sat. March 28 TBD TBD
Championship game Sun., April 5 TBD TBD

2020 DII men's basketball championship: How it works

In the simplest terms, the DII men's basketball championship bracket is made up of 64 teams. Twenty-three of those teams earn an automatic bid from winning their respective conference.

Now, those 64 teams are made up of the eight top teams from each of the eight regions and play a three-day regional tournament. That gives us eight regional winners, who advance to DII Men's Elite Eight where a champion is crowned. Here's what the regional breakdown looks like.

REGION CONFERENCES
Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC
East CACC, ECC, NE10
Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
South Central LSC, RMAC
Southeast CC, PBC, SAC
West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

(* = Independents do not receive automatic bids)

So, how about those other 41 teams? Well, we dug deep into the history of the DII men's basketball championship tournament and created the ultimate reader for everything you need to know about how the tournament works. You can give it a read by tapping below:

The essential guide to the DII men's basketball tournament

The DII men's basketball championship: A complete history

Northwest Missouri State ran the table in 2019, defeating Point Loma for its second national championship in three years. It was the first time a team finished the season undefeated since the 2009 Findlay Oilers went 36-0. 

HISTORY: Bearcats perfect season | Here's how Findlay ran the table | Most DII titles 

Here's a look at every championship game in DII men's basketball history. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Northwest Missouri State (38-0) Ben McCollum     64-58 Point Loma Evansville, Ind.
2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D.
2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex.
2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind.
2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind.
2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky.
2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass.
2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass.
2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass.
2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass.
2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D.
2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif.
2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla.
2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.
2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif.
2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky.
1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky.
1994 Cal State Bakersfield (27-6) Pat Douglass 92-86 Southern Indiana Springfield, Mass.
1993 Cal State Bakersfield (33-0) Pat Douglass 85-72 Troy Springfield, Mass.
1992 Virginia Union (30-3) Dave Robbins 100-75 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1991 North Alabama (29-4) Gary Elliot 79-72 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1990 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2) Wayne Chapman 93-79 Cal State Bakersfield Springfield, Mass.
1989 North Carolina Central (28-4) Michael Bernard 73-46 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1988 Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7) Don Doucette 75-72 Alaska Anchorage Springfield, Mass.
1987 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5) Wayne Chapman 92-74 Gannon Springfield, Mass.
1986 Sacred Heart (30-4) Dave Bike 93-87 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Jacksonville State (31-1) Bill Jones 74-73 South Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (29-3) Lynn Nance 81-77 Saint Augustine's Springfield, Mass.
1983 Wright State (18-4) Ralph Underhill 92-73 District of Columbia Springfield, Mass.
1982 District of Columbia (25-5) Wil Jones 73-63 Florida Southern Springfield, Mass.
1981 Florida Southern (24-8) Hal Wissel 73-68 Mount Saint Mary's Springfield, Mass.
1980 Virginia Union (26-4) Dave Robbins 80-74 SUNYIT Springfield, Mass.
1979 North Alabama (22-9) Bill Jones 64-50 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1978 Cheyney (26-2) John Chaney 47-40 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1977 Chattanooga (27-5) Ron shumate 71-62 Randolph-Macon Springfield, Mass.
1976 Puget Sound (27-7) Don Zech 83-74 Chattanooga Evansville, Ind.
1975 Old Dominion (25-6) Sonny Allen 76-74 New Orleans Evansville, Ind.
1974 Morgan State (28-5) Nathaniel Frazier 67-52 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1973 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Bob Jones 78-76 (ot) Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1972 Roanoke (28-4) Charles Moir 84-72 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1971 Evansville (22-8) Arad McCutchan 97-82 Old Dominion Evansville, Ind.
1970 Philadelphia University (29-2) Herb Magee 76-65 Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1969 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5) Bob Daniels 75-71 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1968 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) Bob Daniels 63-52 Indiana State Evansville, Ind.
1967 Winston-Salem (30-2) C.E. Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind.
1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind.
1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind.
1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind.
1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.

