2020 NCAA DII bracket: Printable DII men's basketball tournament .PDF

The 2020 DII men's basketball championship tournament begins play around the nation on Saturday, March 14. Before the selection committee announces the 64-team field, here's a look at the 2020 NCAA DII bracket as well as the important dates you need to know and how the tournament works. You can tap or click right here to get your printable version of the blank bracket.

Here's what you need to know about the 2020 NCA DII men's tournament.

2020 DII men's basketball championship: The bracket

On Sunday, March 8 the DII men's basketball national committee will select the 64 schools that will play for a national championship on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what the bracket will look like:

The 2020 NCAA DII tournament: Important dates to know

The bracket will begin to take shape on Feb. 18 when the first regional rankings are released. The committee will release the top 10 teams in each of the eight regions, giving us insight to who the final 64 teams to advance will be.

You'll also notice that the championship game is not part of the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana this year. That is because it will be played in Atlanta, Georiga during Final Four weekend when the Division I, DII and DIII men's basketball championships will be decided in a two-day span.

EVENT DATE TIME How to view First regional rankings released Wed., Feb. 19 TBD On NCAA.com Selection show Sun., March 8 10:30 p.m. ET On NCAA.com Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) March 14, 15, 17 TBD TBD Elite Eight Thurs., March 26 TBD TBD National semifinals Sat. March 28 TBD TBD Championship game Sun., April 5 TBD TBD

2020 DII men's basketball championship: How it works

In the simplest terms, the DII men's basketball championship bracket is made up of 64 teams. Twenty-three of those teams earn an automatic bid from winning their respective conference.

Now, those 64 teams are made up of the eight top teams from each of the eight regions and play a three-day regional tournament. That gives us eight regional winners, who advance to DII Men's Elite Eight where a champion is crowned. Here's what the regional breakdown looks like.

REGION CONFERENCES Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2) Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC East CACC, ECC, NE10 Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1) South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3) South Central LSC, RMAC Southeast CC, PBC, SAC West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

(* = Independents do not receive automatic bids)

So, how about those other 41 teams? Well, we dug deep into the history of the DII men's basketball championship tournament and created the ultimate reader for everything you need to know about how the tournament works. You can give it a read by tapping below:

The DII men's basketball championship: A complete history

Northwest Missouri State ran the table in 2019, defeating Point Loma for its second national championship in three years. It was the first time a team finished the season undefeated since the 2009 Findlay Oilers went 36-0.

Here's a look at every championship game in DII men's basketball history.