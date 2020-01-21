No. 23 UIndy upset undefeated No. 1 Bellarmine in DII men's basketball. Here's how it happened

Earlier this season, the Bellarmine Knights went into Nicoson Hall in Indianapolis and ended the Greyhounds perfect start to the 2019-20 DII college basketball season. No. 23 UIndy returned the favor on Monday night, going into Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky and taking down the 14-0, No. 1-ranked Knights in a thrilling 81-76 overtime battle.

The game had huge implications for the national rankings, the Great Lakes Valley Conference standings, and perhaps ultimately the NCAA DII tournament. Let's take a look at how the Greyhounds took down Bellarmine.

UIndy vs. Bellarmine: A game of runs

It may sound cliché, but this was the ol' college basketball game of runs. UIndy started out red-hot, but Bellarmine waited and caught its wave.

The Greyhounds came out firing. They shot 51.5 percent from the field in the first half and an impressive 41.7 percent from downtown. Senior guard Marcus Lathan led the charge, coming off the bench to score 12 points in the first half. UIndy went into the locker room up 15 on the No. 1 team in DII college basketball in one of the toughest venues to play: Knights Hall, where Bellarmine had been 81-3 since the 2014-15 season.

But you can't count the Knights out. Bellarmine came storming back, winning the second half, outscoring its foe 43-28. The Knights shot 51.7 percent, including a magnificent 6-for-11 performance from beyond the arc. No shot was bigger than Ethan Claycomb's, who took his first attempt of the half with 25 seconds remaining that tied the game at 70 to send this one into overtime. Potential All-Americans Alex Cook and Ben Weyer combined to go 8-for-12 with 20 points and seven rebounds in the exciting comeback.

Overtime was all Greyhounds. Cook struck first, giving Bellarmine its first lead since early in the first half, but the Knights quickly went cold. UIndy held Bellarmine without a field goal in the final four minutes. Jimmy King — who had been named to the Bevo Francis top 100 watchlist over the weekend — went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe to lead all Greyhounds in overtime. UIndy prevailed, handing Bellarmine its first loss of the season.

8 notable numbers to remember from UIndy's upset over Bellarmine

Let's take a look at the box score and see what numbers stood out that lent a hand in shaping this upset.

1 — Times the game was tied in regulation. That came with 25 seconds remaining on the clock.

17, 10 — UIndy's Trevor Lakes' points and rebounds, respectively. It was the junior forward's first double-double of the season and the only one in the game for either team.

20 — Points off of turnovers in the first half by UIndy. The Knights tightened up in the second half and only allowed four points off of turnovers. Overall, UIndy won this important battle 26-11.

21 — Points from Alex Cook, 10 of which came in the Knights comeback run. He led all scorers in the game, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor.

26 — Combined bench points scored by UIndy's Marcus Latham and Kendrick Tchuoa. The two combined to shoot 11-for-19 — and 8-for-13 in the big first half — and were clearly instrumental in the Greyhounds upset win.

44.8 — Field goal percentage by Bellarmine. The Knights were the second-best shooting team in DII college basketball at 53.2 percent heading into the contest, so the Greyhounds defense played a large role in the victory.

57.1 — Free throw percentage by the Knights. UIndy committed a season-high 24 fouls, sending the Knights to the charity stripe 28 times. Bellarmine could only convert 16 times, leaving them well short of their GLVC-leading 79.1 percent free-throw shooting.