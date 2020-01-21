Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (20-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 21)

No. 4 San Diego State (20-0)

Last: def. Wyoming 72-55; Next: Sunday, January 26 at UNLV

On Tuesday night, San Diego State tied its best start since 2010-11, when it also started 20-0. This season's Aztecs matched that, as they controlled a home game against Wyoming from start to finish, taking a 32-19 lead into halftime before winning by 17 points. It was a balanced scoring night for San Diego State, which had four starters reach double figures, led by Malachi Flynn's 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The Aztecs shot 54.3 percent from the field.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

Sunday, Jan. 26 at UNLV at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at New Mexico at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs Utah State at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Air Force at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

