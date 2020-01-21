HOOPS:

LIVE

Keep up with a full slate of college hoops

Women's: No. 2 Baylor takes on TCU

🏆 Naismith Trophy: Defensive POY midseason list

basketball-men-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | January 22, 2020

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Here's why Baylor is ranked ahead of Gonzaga in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (20-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

MORE: College basketball game times, TV schedule | Scoreboard

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 21)

No. 4 San Diego State (20-0)

Last: def. Wyoming 72-55; Next: Sunday, January 26 at UNLV

On Tuesday night, San Diego State tied its best start since 2010-11, when it also started 20-0. This season's Aztecs matched that, as they controlled a home game against Wyoming from start to finish, taking a 32-19 lead into halftime before winning by 17 points. It was a balanced scoring night for San Diego State, which had four starters reach double figures, led by Malachi Flynn's 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The Aztecs shot 54.3 percent from the field.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

  • Sunday, Jan. 26 at UNLV at 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 29 at New Mexico at 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 1 vs Utah State at 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 8 at Air Force at 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico at 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

 

BRACKETOLOGY: Andy Katz's latest projected bracket

San Diego State, Kansas, Florida State climb into top five of Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings

Baylor and Gonzaga held the top two spots in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings, while San Diego State, Kansas and Florida State climbed into the top five.
READ MORE

These are the toughest remaining games for undefeated San Diego State

There's just one undefeated college basketball team left in the country — San Diego State. Here's the toughest remaining game for the Aztecs.
READ MORE

Auburn's undefeated season comes to an end and other takeaways from a wild Wednesday

Five ranked men's basketball teams lost on Tuesday night. Here are the biggest takeaways from the night.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners