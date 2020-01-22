HOOPS:

It's back: UConn, Tennessee women play tonight

UConn vs. Tennessee history

🏆 Women's Naismith Defensive POY midseason list

Men's DPOY list

basketball-men-d1 flag

Naismith Trophy | January 22, 2020

2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year announced

Here's why Baylor is ranked ahead of Gonzaga in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award. 

LATEST RANKINGS: A new-look top 5 in Katz's Power 36 | Baylor tops AP poll

Last year, Washington's Matisse Thybulle took home the award

Below you'll find the list of the full 2020 midseason team:

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Tyler Bey Jr. G/F Colorado Pac-12
Mamadi Diakite Sr. F Virginia ACC
Marcus Garrett Jr. G Kansas Big 12
Jacob Gilyard Jr. G Richmond Atlantic 10
Ashton Hagans So. G Kentucky SEC
Tre Jones So. G Duke ACC
Kylor Kelley Sr. F Oregon State Pac-12
Quincy McKnight Sr. G Seton Hall BIG EAST
Davion Mitchell So. G Baylor Big 12
Fatts Russell Jr. G Rhode Island Atlantic 10
Zavier Simpson Sr. G Michigan Big Ten
Aaron Thompson Jr. G Butler BIG EAST
Devin Vassell So. G Florida State ACC
Mark Vital Jr. G/F Baylor Big 12
Mike Watkins Sr. F Penn State Big Ten

The winningest DI men's college basketball programs from every state

These are the winningest Division I men's college basketball program in every state, ranked by total number of wins and winning percentage.
READ MORE

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

We're tracking all the undefeated NCAA DI men's college basketball teams in the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

These are the toughest remaining games for undefeated San Diego State

There's just one undefeated college basketball team left in the country — San Diego State. Here's the toughest remaining game for the Aztecs.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners