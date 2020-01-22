2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year announced

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award.
Last year, Washington's Matisse Thybulle took home the award.
Below you'll find the list of the full 2020 midseason team:
|NAME
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Tyler Bey
|Jr.
|G/F
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|Mamadi Diakite
|Sr.
|F
|Virginia
|ACC
|Marcus Garrett
|Jr.
|G
|Kansas
|Big 12
|Jacob Gilyard
|Jr.
|G
|Richmond
|Atlantic 10
|Ashton Hagans
|So.
|G
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Tre Jones
|So.
|G
|Duke
|ACC
|Kylor Kelley
|Sr.
|F
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|Quincy McKnight
|Sr.
|G
|Seton Hall
|BIG EAST
|Davion Mitchell
|So.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Fatts Russell
|Jr.
|G
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic 10
|Zavier Simpson
|Sr.
|G
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Aaron Thompson
|Jr.
|G
|Butler
|BIG EAST
|Devin Vassell
|So.
|G
|Florida State
|ACC
|Mark Vital
|Jr.
|G/F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Mike Watkins
|Sr.
|F
|Penn State
|Big Ten