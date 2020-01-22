The winningest DI men's college basketball programs from every state

Here's why Baylor is ranked ahead of Gonzaga in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

We recently ranked all 50 states based on the number of Division I men's basketball championships they've won and now we're taking a closer look at each state. What is the winningest DI program in every state?

Well, that depends on how you define "winningest." We broke it down based on all-time DI wins and all-time winning percentage at the DI level. The data was compiled via Sports Reference and the only schools that were considered are those currently competing at the Division I level. Only wins at the DI level were included.

The entire list is below (with some bonus trivia questions, too) and is updated through games played on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Alabama

Number of Division I programs: 10

Program with most wins: Alabama (1,687 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: UAB (.622)

Alabama has more than a 300-victory lead over rival Auburn. New to the state's list of DI teams is North Alabama, which is in its second season at the highest level of college basketball.

Alaska

Number of Division I programs: 0

Program with most wins: N/A

Program with highest winning percentage: N/A

There aren't any Division I men's basketball programs in Alaska.

Arizona

Number of Division I programs: 4

Program with most wins: Arizona (1,800 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Arizona (.657)

Arizona has almost 450 more wins than Arizona State, which has an all-time winning percentage that's roughly 140 percentage points lower than the Wildcats.

Arkansas

Number of Division I programs: 5

Program with most wins: Arkansas (1,702 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Arkansas (.640)

Arkansas almost has as many wins as the other four DI programs in the state combined (1,715).

California

Number of Division I programs: 25

Program with most wins: UCLA (1,898 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: UCLA (.687)

UCLA has roughly 65 times as many wins as a DI program as Cal Baptist, which is in its second year as a DI school.

Colorado

Number of Division I programs: 5

Program with most wins: Colorado (1,331 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Northern Colorado (.535)

Colorado is currently 52 wins ahead of Colorado State for the most DI wins among schools in the state.

Connecticut

Number of Division I programs: 7

Program with most wins: Connecticut (1,666)

Program with highest winning percentage: Connecticut (.633)

The state of Connecticut is tied for fifth nationally with four national championships, despite only having seven DI men's basketball programs. That's all because of the Huskies.

Delaware

Number of Division I programs: 2

Program with most wins: Delaware (944 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Delaware (.495)

Delaware's all-time winning percentage is roughly 10 percent higher than Delaware State.

Florida

Number of Division I programs: 13

Program with most wins: Florida (1,444 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Florida State (.595)

Florida Gulf Coast is third among Florida schools with a .571 winning percentage — .002 behind Miami (FL).

Georgia

Number of Division I programs: 6

Program with most wins: Georgia (1,434 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Georgia Tech (.526)

Georgia Tech's all-time winning percentage is only .005 higher than Georgia, which means the two schools could theoretically trade the lead every few months, depending on the ebbs and flows of a season.

Hawaii

Number of Division I programs: 1

Program with most wins: Hawaii (770 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Hawaii (.528)

Arguably the most famous non-conference men's basketball tournament, the Maui Invitational, is in Hawaii but there's only one DI program in the 50th state.

Idaho

Number of Division I programs: 3

Program with most wins: Idaho (1,349 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Boise State (.555)

Idaho has roughly 65 more years of history than Boise State but the Broncos have a winning percentage that's roughly 80 percentage points higher.

Illinois

Number of Division I programs: 13

Program with most wins: Illinois (1,801 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Illinois (.639)

Did you know Bradley (1,682 wins) has the second-highest DI win total of any program in the state?

Indiana

Number of Division I programs: 10

Program with most wins: Notre Dame (1,893 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Notre Dame (.647)

Indiana (1,847 wins) is less than 50 wins behind Notre Dame and Purdue (1,831 wins) isn't far behind, either.

Iowa

Number of Division I programs: 4

Program with most wins: Iowa (1,666 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Iowa (.586)

Three of the four DI programs in Iowa have an all-time winning percentage of at least 50 percent, so pound for pound, there's some pretty good hoops in the Hawkeye State.

Kansas

Number of Division I programs: 3

Program with most wins: Kansas (2,288 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Kansas (.726)

To put into perspective how storied the Jayhawks' program is, Kansas State has 1,665 wins and an all-time winning percentage of .589 — two very good marks — yet Kansas is far and away the winningest program in the state.

Kentucky

Number of Division I programs: 7

Program with most wins: Kentucky (2,308 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Kentucky (.764)

Kentucky has the highest winning percentage in the country with the Wildcats' winning more than three out of every four games in program history, on average.

Louisiana

Number of Division I programs: 12

Program with most wins: LSU (1,575 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Louisiana (.580)

How about this stat: Louisiana's .580 winning percentage barely topped Louisiana Tech (.578) and LSU (.570). There are three other programs in the stat with a winning percentage north of 50 percent so for a football-crazy state, there's also some good basketball being played in Louisiana.

Maine

Number of Division I programs: 1

Program with most wins: Maine (804 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Maine (.442)

There are five states with just one DI men's basketball program. Hawaii and Maine are two of those states and they played each other this season with Maine playing a road game at Hawaii.

Maryland

Number of Division I programs: 9

Program with most wins: Maryland (1,577 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Maryland (.603)

Navy (1,405 wins, .567 win percentage) is the second-winningest program in Maryland.

Massachusetts

Number of Division I programs: 8

Program with most wins: Holy Cross (1,414 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Holy Cross (.583)

Did you know that Holy Cross is responsible for Massachusetts' only men's basketball national championship?

Michigan

Number of Division I programs: 7

Program with most wins: Michigan State (1,731 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Michigan State (.612)

Michigan State's .612 winning percentage is only .003 higher than Michigan's.

Minnesota

Number of Division I programs: 1

Program with most wins: Minnesota (1,658 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Minnesota (.575)

Minnesota ranks 22nd nationally in population, according to World Population Review, yet the state only has one DI men's basketball program. The other four states with just one program are Hawaii (40th), Maine (42nd), Vermont (49th) and Wyoming (50th).

Mississippi

Number of Division I programs: 6

Program with most wins: Mississippi State (1,436 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Mississippi State (.544)

Ole Miss' all-time record is 1,322-1,323 through Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Missouri

Number of Division I programs: 5

Program with most wins: Missouri (1,649 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Missouri State (.589)

Missouri State's .589 winning percentage is just .005 higher than Missouri.

Montana

Number of Division I programs: 2

Program with most wins: Montana (1,447 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Montana, Montana State (.545)

Montana is the only state with a tie for the highest winning percentage in the state and it only has two DI programs.

Montana is 1,447-1,207 all-time while Montana State is 1,436-1,200.

Nebraska

Number of Division I programs: 3

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Creighton (1,576 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Creighton (.606)

Nebraska is just over 50 wins behind Creighton but the Bluejays have an all-time winning percentage that's roughly 80 percentage points higher.

Nevada

Number of Division I programs: 2

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: UNLV (1,111 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: UNLV (.696)

UNLV has been a DI program for 14 fewer seasons than Nevada but the Runnin' Rebels have roughly 150 more wins.

New Hampshire

Number of Division I programs: 2

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Dartmouth (1,314 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Dartmouth (.462)

Along with Delaware and Maine, New Hampshire is one of three states that doesn't have a men's basketball program with a winning percentage better than 50 percent.

New Jersey

Number of Division I programs: 8

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Princeton (1,753 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Princeton (.615)

Seton Hall, which has the second-most wins of any New Jersey program, is more than 200 wins behind Princeton with 1,528 all-time.

New Mexico

Number of Division I programs: 2

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: New Mexico State (1,553 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: New Mexico State (.590)

How about the New Mexico-New Mexico State rivalry? New Mexico State has a slight edge in all-time wins (1,553 to 1,512) and winning percentage (.590 to .581).

New York

Number of Division I programs: 22

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Syracuse (2,019 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Syracuse (.688)

Syracuse won New York's last men's basketball national championship. Can you name the other New York school that won a national title? Hint: It's no longer a Division I program (answer below).

North Carolina

Number of Division I programs: 18

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: North Carolina (2,269 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: North Carolina (.737)

Duke's 2,191 wins and .711 winning percentage would rank first in almost any state. But not in North Carolina.

North Dakota

Number of Division I programs: 2

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: North Dakota State (521 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: North Dakota State (.690)

Both North Dakota State and South Dakota State have more wins and a higher winning percentage than North Dakota and South Dakota, respectively.

Ohio

Number of Division I programs: 13

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Cincinnati (1,825 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Cincinnati (.641)

The state of Ohio won three consecutive men's basketball national championships to start the 1960s with Ohio State and Cincinnati winning the title from 1960 to 1962.

Oklahoma

Number of Division I programs: 4

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Oklahoma (1,697 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Oklahoma (.609)

Oklahoma State (1,669 wins, .585 winning percentage) is within shouting distance of Oklahoma.

Oregon

Number of Division I programs: 4

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Oregon State (1,772 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Oregon State (.568)

Oregon won the first-ever NCAA Tournament as we know it today, but it's Oregon State that leads all schools in the state in wins and winning percentage.

Pennsylvania

Number of Division I programs: 14

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Temple (1,936 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Villanova (.657)

With the Big 5, the city of Philadelphia has more DI programs than 24 states do individually.

Rhode Island

Number of Division I programs: 4

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Rhode Island (1,526 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Providence (.611)

Three of the four DI programs in Rhode Island have at least 1,000 wins.

South Carolina

Number of Division I programs: 12

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: South Carolina (1,436 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: College of Charleston (.692)

There are only five DI programs with a higher winning percentage than College of Charleston.

South Dakota

Number of Division I programs: 2

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: South Dakota State (251 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: South Dakota State (.645)

South Dakota State has only been a DI program for two more years than South Dakota but the Jackrabbits have 98 more wins.

Tennessee

Number of Division I programs: 12

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Tennessee (1,667 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Memphis (.669)

In addition to Memphis, three other schools in the state have an all-time winning percentage of at least 60 percent.

Can you name them? Hint: Two made the 2019 NCAA Tournament (answer below).

Texas

Number of Division I programs: 23

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Texas (1,801 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Texas (.623)

Texas' 23 DI programs have combined to win just one men's basketball national championship.

Which school is responsible for Texas' lone title? Hint: The school has fewer letters in its name than "Texas" (answer below).

Utah

Number of Division I programs: 6

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: BYU (1,843)

Program with highest winning percentage: Utah (.644)

Only 11 DI programs have more wins all-time than BYU.

Vermont

Number of Division I programs: 1

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Vermont (937 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Vermont (.531)

Morehead State (892 wins), Nevada (965 wins) and Saint Francis (PA) (790 wins) have been a DI program for as long as Vermont – 65 years.

Virginia

Number of Division I programs: 14

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Virginia (1,644 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: VCU (.649)

VCU (931 wins) will likely reach the 1,000-win mark by the time it finishes its 50th season as a DI program.

Washington

Number of Division I programs: 5

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Washington (1,809 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Gonzaga (.654)

Will Gonzaga ever catch Washington? Gonzaga's all-time winning percentage is roughly 50 points higher but the Bulldogs have almost 500 fewer wins. That's quite a gap.

Washington D.C.

Number of Division I programs: 4

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Georgetown (1,684 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Georgetown (.614)

Can you name the four DI schools in D.C.?

West Virginia

Number of Division I programs: 2

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: West Virginia (1,785 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: West Virginia (.618)

West Virginia's all-time win statistics are impressive compared to any state's DI population, not just a state with two DI schools.

Wisconsin

Number of Division I programs: 4

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Marquette (1,646 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Marquette (.619)

The Wisconsin Badgers are 21 wins behind the Golden Eagles all-time.

Wyoming

Number of Division I programs: 1

​​​​​​​Program with most wins: Wyoming (1,542 wins)

Program with highest winning percentage: Wyoming (.563)

Wyoming's 1,542 all-time wins ranks 62nd among 353 DI programs.

Trivia answers: