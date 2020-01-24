2020 NCAA tournament bracketology: Predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday

Through a wild college basketball season full of shockers and upsets, Baylor has emerged as a constant for 2020 NCAA tournament predictions — at least through Jan. 23 games.

With less than two months until Selection Sunday, Baylor leads the latest March Madness projections from NCAA.com's Andy Katz. Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas are the remaining projected No. 1 seeds.

In Katz's previous predicted bracket on Jan. 14, Duke, Butler and Gonzaga joined Baylor as No. 1 seeds. Katz had earlier made a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), and also one in early December (roughly 100 days from Selection Sunday).

2020 NCAA tournament predictions: Projected bracket

And here's his latest bracket in table form.

Seed South East West Midwest 1 Baylor Kansas Gonzaga San Diego St. 16 South Dakota St. Quinnipiac/

Prairie View A&M Robert Morris/

Norfolk State Winthrop 2 Dayton Duke Florida State West Virginia 15 Wright St. Murray State UC Irvine Montana 3 Seton Hall Michigan State Oregon Louisville 14 William & Mary Colgate New Mexico St. Little Rock 4 Maryland Auburn Iowa Kentucky 13 North Texas Vermont Loyola Chicago Stephen F.

Austin 5 Butler Arizona Villanova Rutgers 12 East Tennessee St. Yale Akron Virginia Tech/

Richmond 6 LSU Colorado Illinois Stanford 11 N.C. State/

Oklahoma Memphis Liberty Ohio State 7 Penn State Marquette Wichita State Wisconsin 10 Saint Mary's Indiana BYU VCU 8 Michigan Houston Texas Tech Creighton 9 Arkansas Florida Minnesota USC

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Kansas

Baylor is again the No. 1 overall seed. Baylor is also No. 1 in Katz's most recent Power 36 and the AP Poll. Big 12 rival Kansas takes the final No. 1 seed, up from a No. 2 seed.

San Diego State, the final undefeated team, moved up from Katz's 2-line from his last bracket to take the third No. 1 seed. The Aztecs are also No. 1 in the NET rankings.

Gonzaga, which is No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, is a No. 1 seed again for Katz, though the Bulldogs moved up from the final top seed spot to No. 2 overall.

The four current projected top seeds have a varied history on the top line. Baylor and San Diego State have never been a No. 1 seed. The Bears have been No. 3 four times (most recently 2017), while the Aztecs were a No. 2 seed in 2011.

But Kansas and Gonzaga are more familiar as top seeds. Gonzaga earned a top seed for the first time in 2013 and did so again in 2017 and 2019.

Then there's Kansas. The Jayhawks have been a top seed in 1986, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Kansas hasn't been seeded worse than No. 4 since 2000.

Moving up

Though it's been only a couple of weeks, some teams made big steps forward either into the bracket or up the seed line.

Among teams that were in both projections, Iowa is the standout. The Hawkeyes were 33rd overall (a No. 9 seed) on Jan. 14 but jumped 19 spots to a No. 4 seed after beating Northwestern, Michigan and Rutgers.

Houston is also on the rise. The Cougars were 44th in Katz's Jan. 14 bracketology. But after losing to Tulsa on Jan. 11, the Cougars put together wins against SMU, Wichita State and UConn to go up 15 spots to 29th (a No. 8 seed).

Here are the biggest risers:

Iowa : Up 19 spots to 14th — 4 seed

: Up 19 spots to 14th — 4 seed Houston : Up 15 spots to 29th — 8 seed

: Up 15 spots to 29th — 8 seed Marquette : Up 11 spots to 28th — 7 seed

: Up 11 spots to 28th — 7 seed Florida : Up 11 spots to 34th — 9 seed

: Up 11 spots to 34th — 9 seed Arizona : Up 10 spots to 18th — 5 seed

: Up 10 spots to 18th — 5 seed Rutgers : Up 10 spots to 20th — 5 seed

: Up 10 spots to 20th — 5 seed Illinois : Up 6 spots to 23rd — 6 seed

: Up 6 spots to 23rd — 6 seed Minnesota : Up 6 spots to 37th — 10 seed

: Up 6 spots to 37th — 10 seed Florida State : Up 5 spots to 8th — 2 seed

: Up 5 spots to 8th — 2 seed Louisville : Up 5 spots to 9th — 3 seed

: Up 5 spots to 9th — 3 seed Penn State : Up 5 spots to 26th — 7 seed

: Up 5 spots to 26th — 7 seed USC : Out of the field to 35th — 9 seed

: Out of the field to 35th — 9 seed N.C. State: Out of the field to 43rd — 11 seed

The bubble

Katz's last at-large teams in the field are N.C. State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Richmond. In his previous bracket, Katz had N.C. State and Richmond among his first four teams out.

His last four at-large bids from earlier this month have seen different trends since Jan. 14. Houston and Florida have shot up Katz's ranked list, with the Cougars up 15 spots to 29th (a No. 8 seed) and Florida up 11 spots to 34th (a No. 9 seed). However, his final two teams in the field from mid-January, Utah and Oregon State, are now out of his projected list.

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Baylor (AQ) Big 12 2. 1 -- Gonzaga (AQ) WCC 3. 1 -- San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West 4. 1 -- Kansas Big 12 5. 2 -- Duke ACC 6. 2 -- West Virginia Big 12 7. 2 -- Dayton (AQ) A-10 8. 2 -- Florida State ACC 9. 3 -- Louisville (AQ) ACC 10. 3 -- Michigan State (AQ) Big Ten 11. 3 -- Oregon (AQ) Pac-12 12. 3 -- Seton Hall (AQ) Big East 13. 4 -- Kentucky SEC 14. 4 -- Iowa Big Ten 15. 4 -- Maryland Big Ten 16. 4 -- Auburn SEC 17. 5 -- Villanova Big East 18. 5 --- Arizona Pac-12 19. 5 -- Butler Big East 20. 5 -- Rutgers Big Ten 21. 6 -- Stanford Pac-12 22. 6 -- LSU (AQ) SEC 23. 6 -- Illinois Big Ten 24. 6 -- Colorado Pac-12 25. 7 -- Wisconsin Big Ten 26. 7 -- Penn State Big Ten 27. 7 -- Wichita State American 28. 7 -- Marquette Big East 29. 8 -- Houston (AQ) American 30. 8 -- Michigan Big Ten 31. 8 -- Creighton Big East 32. 8 -- Texas Tech Big 12 33. 9 -- BYU WCC 34. 9 -- Florida SEC 35. 9 -- USC Pac-12 36. 9 -- Arkansas SEC 37. 10 -- Minnesota Big Ten 38. 10 -- Saint Mary's WCC 39. 10 -- Indiana Big Ten 40. 10 -- VCU A-10 41. 11 -- Ohio State Big Ten 42. 11 -- Memphis American 43. 11 -- N.C. State ACC 44. 11 -- Oklahoma Big 12 45. 11 -- Liberty (AQ) ASUN 46. 11 -- Virginia Tech ACC 47. 12 -- Richmond A-10 48. 12 -- East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern 49. 12 -- Akron (AQ) MAC 50. 12 -- Yale (AQ) Ivy 51. 13 -- Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland 52. 13 -- Loyola Chicago (AQ) Missouri Valley 53. 13 -- North Texas (AQ) C-USA 54. 13 -- Vermont (AQ) America East 55. 14 -- William & Mary (AQ) Colonial 56. 14 -- Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt 57. 14 -- New Mexico State (AQ) WAC 58. 14 -- Colgate (AQ) Patriot League 59. 15 -- UC Irvine (AQ) Big West 60. 15 -- Montana (AQ) Big Sky 61. 15 -- Wright State (AQ) Horizon 62. 15 -- Murray State (AQ) OVC 63. 16 -- South Dakota State (AQ) Summit 64. 16 -- Winthrop (AQ) Big South 65. 16 -- Quinnipiac (AQ) MAAC 66. 16 -- Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC 67. 16 -- Robert Morris (AQ) NEC 68. 16 -- Norfolk State (AQ) MEAC

The Big Ten has, by far, the most teams in the field with 11. That's down from 12 in Katz's past projection — it's been proven to be hard to win on the road in that league. Twelve of the league's 14 teams have two or fewer home losses this season.

After the Big Ten comes the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Pac-12 and the SEC. These five conferences are projected to have five teams in the field of 68.

First four out: Purdue, Utah, Cincinnati, Rhode Island