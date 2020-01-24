Jerome Lane dunk: Watch the backboard-shattering jam from 1988

Year after year, Jan. 25 marks the anniversary of Jerome Lane's backboard shattering dunk. The one-handed slam against Providence took place on Jan. 25, 1988.

Perhaps as memorable as the dunk itself was the call by color analyst Bill Raftery, who exclaimed his now-signature "Send it in, Jerome!" phrase. Here's a video of the iconic dunk:

Lane's dunk happened only 5 minutes into the game and the assist came from Sean Miller, who currently coaches the Arizona Wildcats. Respect to the folks who had to clean up the mess!

With Lane's play and Raftery's call, it makes for one of the most unforgettable moments in college basketball history.