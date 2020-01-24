HOOPS:

RIVALRY

WBK: No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State

No. 13 Butler tops Marquette in OT

Latest men's tournament bracket projections
basketball-men-d1 flag

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | January 24, 2020

Jerome Lane dunk: Watch the backboard-shattering jam from 1988

Greatest buzzer beaters in March Madness history

Year after year, Jan. 25 marks the anniversary of Jerome Lane's backboard shattering dunk. The one-handed slam against Providence took place on Jan. 25, 1988.

LATEST RANKINGS: NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

Perhaps as memorable as the dunk itself was the call by color analyst Bill Raftery, who exclaimed his now-signature "Send it in, Jerome!" phrase. Here's a video of the iconic dunk:

HISTORY: The story behind the first known dunk in college hoops

Lane's dunk happened only 5 minutes into the game and the assist came from Sean Miller, who currently coaches the Arizona Wildcats. Respect to the folks who had to clean up the mess! 

With Lane's play and Raftery's call, it makes for one of the most unforgettable moments in college basketball history.

Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: Quick Lane Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Eastern Michigan (6-6) and Pittsburgh (7-5) will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26. Find a prediction, preview and more for the game here.
READ MORE

Here are the 32 automatic qualifiers in the 2019 NCAA women's volleyball championship

Thirty-two conference champions gained automatic qualification into the 2019 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship field, which will be announced Sunday, Dec. 1. Here's one thing to know about each auto bid.
READ MORE

College wrestling rankings: Iowa takes over top spot from Penn State

Iowa's rise to No. 1 after Penn State's loss to Arizona State is the biggest story from this week’s college wrestling rankings, but here are a few additional takeaways to know before another wild set of duals coming up this weekend. 
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners