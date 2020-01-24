Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

HOOPS:

Kentucky has six consecutive appearances into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and is looking to break through to its first Final Four since 2015.

Kentucky Wildcats full 2019-20 basketball schedule

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. Scores can be tracked game-by-game on our live scoreboard.

Opponent Date Location TV
Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 New York, NY ESPN
Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 Lexington, KY SECN
Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 Lexington, KY SECN
Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 Lexington, KY ESPN2
Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 Lexington, KY SECN
Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 Lexington, KY SECN
UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 Lexington, KY ESPN
Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 Las Vegas, NV ESPN2
Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 Las Vegas, NV CBS
Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 Lexington, KY CBS
Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 Athens, GA ESPN/2/U
Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 Columbia, SC SECN
Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 Lubbock, TX ESPN
Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U
Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 Knoxville, TN CBS
Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN
Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 Lexington, KY CBS
Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, March 7 Gainesville, FL CBS

Tickets

You can find tickets to all of Kentucky's home games here.

Top returning players

A learning curve is expected when replacing four starters, but Kentucky reloaded with a highly-touted recruiting class and returns veterans poised for larger roles this season.

Ashton Hagans blossomed for Kentucky once the calendar turned to 2019. The defensive-minded point guard showed glimpses of two-way potential, producing 12 of his 13 double-digit scoring performances after the new year while leading the 'Cats in assists and steals as a freshman. After UK lost Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro to the NBA Draft, Hagans returns to Lexington as a potential lead guard and reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

The frontcourt tandem of EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards appeared in every game a season ago, though each averaged less than 20 minutes per contest. Those roles could be similar if John Calipari opts for more small-ball and perimeter-heavy sets. But Richards and Montgomery provide valuable experience  to a relatively young team without much low-post depth. Both players averaged at least one block per game, numbers that could increase with more minutes. 

