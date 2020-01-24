HOOPS:

RIVALRY

WBK: No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State

No. 13 Butler tops Marquette in OT

Latest men's tournament bracket projections
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 24, 2020

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 Texas Tech: Time, TV channel, preview

Here's why Baylor is ranked ahead of Gonzaga in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

The 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge provides the last major non-conference series before the NCAA Tournament.

The only game in the Challenge between two ranked teams is No. 15 Kentucky (14-4) traveling to No. 18 Texas Tech (12-6). The other games are Iowa State at Auburn, Missouri at West Virginia, LSU at Texas, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Tennessee at Kansas, Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, TCU at Arkansas, Kansas State at Alabama and Baylor at Florida.

Here's a preview of the Kentucky/Texas Tech matchup:

Kentucky at Texas Tech: Time, TV Channel

Texas Tech will host Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25. The game will be on ESPN. You can stream it on WatchESPN.

LOCK-DOWN DEFENDERS: 2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year announced

Kentucky at Texas Tech: Preview

Kentucky and Texas Tech will meet on the hardwood for the first time since the 1994-95 college basketball season.

That was before John Calipari arrived in Lexington and before Chris Beard established himself as one of the game's rising coaches in Lubbock. That was before Tubby Smith coached at either school.

Neither team appears to be on the level of their 2018-19 predecessors, when Texas Tech lost in overtime of the national championship game and Kentucky lost in overtime in the Elite Eight, but both teams are currently ranked in the top 20.

In their last game, the Red Raiders lost 65-54 at unranked TCU after they scored just 0.84 points per possession — their third-lowest mark of the season — and made only 4-of-17 3-point attempts and committed 15 turnovers.

Texas Tech is 3-3 in the Big 12 after losing three of its last five games. The Red Raiders' defense has taken a small step back from last season, when they had the best defensive efficiency in the country, but they're still No. 8 nationally.

The concern for them is on offense, where they rank No. 88 and below average from 3-point range.

Kentucky has won its last two games after it lost on a buzzer-beater at South Carolina. The Wildcats rank in the top 35 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, but they too have struggled from behind the arc.

Their 31.6 3-point percentage ranks 242nd nationally. While sophomore Ashton Hagans is one of the strongest perimeter defenders in the country, Kentucky is getting a steal on just 7.5 percent of opponents' offensive possessions, which ranks 286th nationally.

Keep an eye on how Kentucky bigs Nick Richards (6-11), EJ Montgomery (6-10) and Nate Sestina (6-9) fare against a Texas Tech frontcourt that often features TJ Holyfield, 6-8, as its tallest player.

Both teams could really use a win. Kentucky is 1-2 on neutral courts this season and 2-1 on the road, so a victory in Lubbock could soothe any questions about the Wildcats' play away from home. Meanwhile, Texas Tech could face a slippery slope, having lost three of its last five and its next two games after Kentucky coming against No. 14 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas.

Expect a potential defensive slugfest with a game that could be played in the 60s.

2020 NCAA tournament bracketology: Predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday

Here are Andy Katz's 2020 NCAA tournament predictions, less than two months away from Selection Sunday.
READ MORE

Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is the complete 2019-20 Kentucky men's basketball schedule, including television info for every game and links to our live scoreboard.
READ MORE

Jerome Lane dunk: Watch the backboard-shattering jam from 1988

Jan. 25 marks the anniversary of Jerome Lane's backboard shattering dunk and Bill Raftery's signature call. Relive this iconic 1980s college basketball moment.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners